Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu reveals she's engaged: 'We are in our fiance era'
Yip shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday (Dec 11).
2024 continues to be a milestone year for Singaporean athlete Yip Pin Xiu. In addition to her two gold medals at this year's Summer Paralympics, Yip has revealed that she is engaged.
In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday (Dec 11), Yip revealed that her boyfriend "couldn't remember a word" of his prepared speech when he popped the question.
"But it didn’t matter to me. This man so openly and generously expresses his love at every chance in our lives that at this moment, he did not need any words for me to understand him," she wrote.
"With you, I can be softer yet more steady. I have space to be myself. I feel safe and seen. I am unequivocally happy. We are in our fiance era. Time for us to plan a party!"
Yip's now-fiance Bruce responded to the post, writing: "Baby, I never thought I would ever be lucky to even have met you in my life, let alone call you my love."
Many fans and celebrities have since congratulated the couple, including Dennis Chew, Jean Danker, and Chew Chor Meng.
With her numerous accomplishments over the years, including seven gold medals at the Paralympics, Yip Pin Xiu is Singapore's most decorated Paralympian. Early this year, she became the first para athlete to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
"I am absolutely honoured to have my wax figure made by Madame Tussauds Singapore, and placed alongside other sporting legends," she said.
"It is a proud moment for me and a testament to the hard work and effort I have put in over the years. I hope that this moment will also inspire and empower Singaporeans to achieve their dreams regardless of ability, and foster an inclusive society where all are celebrated."