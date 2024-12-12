Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu reveals she's engaged: 'We are in our fiance era'

2024 continues to be a milestone year for Singaporean athlete Yip Pin Xiu. In addition to her two gold medals at this year's Summer Paralympics, Yip has revealed that she is engaged.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday (Dec 11), Yip revealed that her boyfriend "couldn't remember a word" of his prepared speech when he popped the question.

"But it didn’t matter to me. This man so openly and generously expresses his love at every chance in our lives that at this moment, he did not need any words for me to understand him," she wrote.