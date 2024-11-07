Founder of Singapore fashion brand Aupen revealed as a former national swimmer

Former national swimmer Nicholas Tan won gold in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay in the 2007 SEA Games. And now, he has struck gold again as the founder of a fashion brand.

And not just any label, but surprise, surprise, Aupen, whose bags have been seen on the arms of megastars, Taylor Swift and Beyonce among others.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Tan, 35, was revealed to be the elusive owner of the Singapore-based leather goods label that started in 2022.

The brand whose bags retail at S$554 (US$415) first made news earlier this year for its partnership with luxury conglomerate LVMH Métiers d’Art, an initiative supporting artisans in leathers and high-quality metal hardware.

Maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised.