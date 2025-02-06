Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart appoints new creative director – streetwear icon, Nigo

Nigo is the founder of Japanese streetwear clothing brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE), another label Human Made and artistic director of French luxury fashion house Kenzo. He also recently collaborated with Pharrell Williams, singer and men's creative director at French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, for Louis Vuitton’s Men's Fall-Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in January.

As creative director, Nigo will be spearheading FamilyMart’s branding direction, including strategic product categories, visual branding, collaborative projects and marketing campaigns.

FamilyMart director and president Kensuke Hosomi said in a statement: “This partnership with Nigo, who is attracting attention from around the world for his diverse creative activities, is a great pleasure for FamilyMart, which advocates ‘a convenience store that takes on challenges!'

"We will deepen Japan’s unique sense and esprit together with Nigo and aim to become a convenience store that is loved by customers all over the world like a family, by realising ‘combined with you’ in the daily lives of the future.”

Nigo said of the partnership: “As Japan continues to garner global attention, convenience stores (konbini) best embody Japan’s unique lifestyle and culture. FamilyMart respects creativity and continuously challenges itself to pursue innovation. It is a great honour to announce our partnership with FamilyMart on February 5, 2025. Together, I hope to bring joy to the daily lives of people in Japan and across the globe.”

The first Nigo and FamilyMart collaboration is expected to drop in Spring 2026. Now when can we expect something similar with 7-Eleven?