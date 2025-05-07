Logo
Bill Gates seen eating durian, chicken rice, satay and more at Singapore's Newton Food Centre
Gates was in Singapore for the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025.

On Tuesday evening (May 6), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was seen eating at Newton Food Centre, accompanied by a small entourage. (Photos: Xiaohongshu)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
07 May 2025 11:54AM
It's not every day that you get to eat inches away from one of the world's richest men. Just ask diners who were at Newton Food Centre on Tuesday (May 6) evening. American billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was seen at the iconic hawker centre, indulging in various staples including chicken rice, satay, and, of course, durian.

Accompanied by a small entourage and a film crew, Gates appeared to be in the middle of shooting a video.

In videos uploaded by social media users who were at Newton Food Centre, Gates can be seen trying durian – and not being too impressed by it.

In another video, he is seen savouring a spread of hawker dishes while being interviewed.

Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 5, 2025. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Information/Betty Chua)

Bill Gates was in Singapore to speak at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025, where he announced that his non-profit organisation, the Gates Foundation, will be opening an office in the country.

During the event, Gates met with various politicians, including Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Source: CNA/hq

