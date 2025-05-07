Bill Gates seen eating durian, chicken rice, satay and more at Singapore's Newton Food Centre
Gates was in Singapore for the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025.
It's not every day that you get to eat inches away from one of the world's richest men. Just ask diners who were at Newton Food Centre on Tuesday (May 6) evening. American billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was seen at the iconic hawker centre, indulging in various staples including chicken rice, satay, and, of course, durian.
Accompanied by a small entourage and a film crew, Gates appeared to be in the middle of shooting a video.
In videos uploaded by social media users who were at Newton Food Centre, Gates can be seen trying durian – and not being too impressed by it.
In another video, he is seen savouring a spread of hawker dishes while being interviewed.
Bill Gates was in Singapore to speak at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025, where he announced that his non-profit organisation, the Gates Foundation, will be opening an office in the country.
During the event, Gates met with various politicians, including Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.