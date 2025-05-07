Bill Gates seen eating durian, chicken rice, satay and more at Singapore's Newton Food Centre

It's not every day that you get to eat inches away from one of the world's richest men. Just ask diners who were at Newton Food Centre on Tuesday (May 6) evening. American billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was seen at the iconic hawker centre, indulging in various staples including chicken rice, satay, and, of course, durian.

Accompanied by a small entourage and a film crew, Gates appeared to be in the middle of shooting a video.