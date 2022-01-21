What is it like to be a certified KonMari consultant who 'sparks joy' in Singapore?

WHAT DID YOU HAVE TO DO DURING THE COURSE?

Following the three-day virtual course, there’s a hands-on component where I needed to complete a full tidying “festival” for an entire house and complete 30 hours of tidying.

There’s also a theory exam and reports to write after each session. We have to pay an annual fee of US$500 to keep our license, so if you aren’t certified, you aren’t allowed to use the terminologies and references.

YOU EVENTUALLY TURNED YOUR PASSION INTO A SIDE HUSTLE WHEN YOU STARTED YOUR TIDY HALF – WHAT DO YOU DO DURING A CONSULTATION?

Before I start work, I tell my clients that it will be a process that involves their emotional and mental commitment. It works like a partnership, so they have to be at home, too. This is slightly different than, say, if you hired a professional organiser for two to three days, go for a holiday and come back to a tidy house.

I need to know more about your lifestyle, what you do and the type of activities you have at home. For instance, tidying the kitchen takes about eight hours while a whole house would take about 50 hours.