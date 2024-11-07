Popular Klang eatery Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh opening Singapore outlet at Chinatown Point
Called En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh, the mod eatery offers traditional bak kut teh, plus a seafood version, and operates as a bar serving bak kut teh and cocktails at night.
Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh is a lowkey foodie spot in Klang, Malaysia, where it has been operating since 1990. The old-school, family-run bak kut teh (pork ribs soup) joint started as a canteen stall within the city’s Hokkien Association, and specialises in Malaysian-style herbal bak kut teh with meaty pork ribs.
OPENING FIRST OUTLET IN SINGAPORE
The brand will open its first Singapore outlet at Chinatown Point later this month. The Yeoh family partnered with homegrown F&B company En Group to set up the mod eatery, which is called En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh.
The group also runs Japanese eateries like Aburi-EN, Monster Curry and Tamago-EN, with bak kut teh being its first non-Japanese concept, as En Group’s founders had fallen in love with Yeoh’s version after trying it in Klang.
En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh will take over the space that previously housed an Aburi-EN restaurant.
THE MENU
The local outlet is expected to serve Japanese-influenced dishes while “staying true to Yeoh’s original offerings”, which includes braised pork knuckle, and its signature herbal bak kut teh that comes with prime cut pork ribs, pork belly, mushrooms and beancurd skin. A dry bak kut teh version with caramelised pork in spicy herbal gravy is available too.
To cater to Singaporeans’ preference for peppery bak kut teh, there is also soupy pepper bak kut teh and an unusual seafood bak kut teh with black cod, prawns and clams in an herbal broth.
Japanese-inspired side dishes offered include scallion rice, deep-fried amaebi (sweet shrimp) and En Yeoh’s signature edamame (we wonder how that goes with herbal BKT?).
Other than traditional Chinese tea, the bak kut teh joint also serves Japanese tea and even cocktails, as the eatery will transform into a bar offering alcohol along with bak kut teh at night.
En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh is slated to open end-November at #01-44 Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059413.
This story was originally published in 8Days.