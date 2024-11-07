Popular Klang eatery Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh opening Singapore outlet at Chinatown Point

Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh is a lowkey foodie spot in Klang, Malaysia, where it has been operating since 1990. The old-school, family-run bak kut teh (pork ribs soup) joint started as a canteen stall within the city’s Hokkien Association, and specialises in Malaysian-style herbal bak kut teh with meaty pork ribs.

OPENING FIRST OUTLET IN SINGAPORE

The brand will open its first Singapore outlet at Chinatown Point later this month. The Yeoh family partnered with homegrown F&B company En Group to set up the mod eatery, which is called En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh.

The group also runs Japanese eateries like Aburi-EN, Monster Curry and Tamago-EN, with bak kut teh being its first non-Japanese concept, as En Group’s founders had fallen in love with Yeoh’s version after trying it in Klang.

En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh will take over the space that previously housed an Aburi-EN restaurant.