Singaporean singer Aisyah Aziz marries brother-in-law of Malaysian celebrity Neelofa
Aisyah Aziz married Mohd Fakhrudin Amir Mohd Ismail in Singapore on Friday (Apr 11).
Award-winning Singaporean singer Aisyah Aziz is now married. The 30-year-old, who is the younger sister of Singaporean actor-singer Aliff Aziz, married Mohd Fakhrudin Amir Mohd Ismail in a ceremony held in Singapore on Friday (Apr 11).
Mohd Fakhrudin Amir is the elder brother of famed Malaysian preacher Haris Ismail, more popularly known as PU Riz. Haris Ismail is also the husband of Malaysian celebrity Neelofa, making Mohd Fakhrudin Amir Neelofa's brother-in-law.
According to Warna 942 DJ A B Shaik, Aisyah Aziz's solemnisation ceremony took place at Masjid Al Abdul Razak in Eunos, Singapore.
Her wedding reception was then attended by numerous celebrities including Warna 942 DJs Hafeez Glamour and Aura Shai, music icon Rahimah Rahim, Neelofa and PU Riz.
In a statement on her Instagram page, Aisyah Aziz wrote: "In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Embracing a new beginning, God willing. Please honour us with your prayers."
Aisyah Aziz first burst onto the scene as a contestant in the Malaysian singing competition Akademi Fantasia in 2013 where she eventually placed sixth. Over the years, she has won numerous industry accolades including best song at Anugerah Planet Muzik and best Asian artiste at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.