Singaporean singer Aisyah Aziz marries brother-in-law of Malaysian celebrity Neelofa

Award-winning Singaporean singer Aisyah Aziz is now married. The 30-year-old, who is the younger sister of Singaporean actor-singer Aliff Aziz, married Mohd Fakhrudin Amir Mohd Ismail in a ceremony held in Singapore on Friday (Apr 11).

Mohd Fakhrudin Amir is the elder brother of famed Malaysian preacher Haris Ismail, more popularly known as PU Riz. Haris Ismail is also the husband of Malaysian celebrity Neelofa, making Mohd Fakhrudin Amir Neelofa's brother-in-law.