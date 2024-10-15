BTS member J-Hope to be discharged from military, fans discouraged from visiting site
The 30-year-old will be the second BTS member to complete his mandatory military service, following Jin. J-Hope will be discharged on Oct 17.
BTS member J-Hope will officially complete his military service on Thursday (Oct 17). In a statement on Monday afternoon, BigHit Music – the agency of BTS – announced on fan platform Weverse that J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, "will soon be discharged".
However, the label also discouraged fans from visiting J-Hope's discharge site to prevent overcrowding.
It wrote: "Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned on the day of J-Hope’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts."
J-Hope will be the second member of BTS to complete his mandatory military service, following Jin who was discharged on Jun 12, 2024. The 30-year-old rapper enlisted in April 2023 and has reportedly been serving as a drill instructor.
On Sep 17, J-Hope took to Weverse to share his feelings of being discharged soon.
"I'm in an extreme F mode [a reference to one's MBTI personality type]. Looking back on my military life, I'm honestly proud (of it)."