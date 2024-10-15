BTS member J-Hope to be discharged from military, fans discouraged from visiting site

BTS member J-Hope will officially complete his military service on Thursday (Oct 17). In a statement on Monday afternoon, BigHit Music – the agency of BTS – announced on fan platform Weverse that J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, "will soon be discharged".

However, the label also discouraged fans from visiting J-Hope's discharge site to prevent overcrowding.

It wrote: "Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned on the day of J-Hope’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts."