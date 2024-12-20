Australian magician Cosentino joins Mediacorp's Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show
The renowned magician will be performing illusions at the show.
It looks like magic – and fireworks – will be in the air at the upcoming Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show by Mediacorp. The Singapore-based media network has announced that renowned Australian magician Cosentino will be joining the free-entry event and dazzling the audience with his illusions.
Voted International Magician Of The Year and International Escape Artist Of The Year, Cosentino made history as the first Australian magician to have his own TV shows, producing and starring in ten prime-time specials that were broadcast in over 40 countries.
Also joining the show is rising Singaporean singer-songwriter Haven whose songs have garnered millions of streams on Spotify.
Hosted by Joakim Gomez and Munah Bagharib, Let’s Celebrate 2025 is set to take place on Dec 31 at OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub. Other artistes performing include Taufik Batisah, Iman Fandi, Shigga Shay, Tosh Rock, Tabitha Nauser and Tasha Low.
The event will also feature Singapore’s longest single countdown fireworks display – with fireworks lighting the night sky for 15 minutes.