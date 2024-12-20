Australian magician Cosentino joins Mediacorp's Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show

It looks like magic – and fireworks – will be in the air at the upcoming Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show by Mediacorp. The Singapore-based media network has announced that renowned Australian magician Cosentino will be joining the free-entry event and dazzling the audience with his illusions.

Voted International Magician Of The Year and International Escape Artist Of The Year, Cosentino made history as the first Australian magician to have his own TV shows, producing and starring in ten prime-time specials that were broadcast in over 40 countries.