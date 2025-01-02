Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Actress Lin Meijiao gets a 61st birthday surprise on SIA flight thanks to her pilot niece
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Actress Lin Meijiao gets a 61st birthday surprise on SIA flight thanks to her pilot niece

A great way to fly indeed.

Actress Lin Meijiao gets a 61st birthday surprise on SIA flight thanks to her pilot niece

Actress Lin Meijiao and her pilot niece (left), who surprised her during the actress' recent Singapore Airlines flight with daughter Chantalle Ng. (Photos: Instagram/linmeijiao_)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Jiamun Koh
02 Jan 2025 10:48AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ever wondered how it feels like to have the Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew celebrate your birthday with you mid-air? Veteran Mediacorp actress Lin Meijiao knows the answer to that.

Lin, who turned 61 on Christmas Eve, recently took to her Instagram to share an unforgettable experience she had on her recent SQ 26 flight to Germany.

"Such a great way to fly, my favourite Singapore Airline," gushed Lin, who was on Business Class with her daughter Chantalle Ng, as well as her sister.

Here's what made their journey extra special.

Turns out, Lin’s niece was one of the pilots for their flight, and she had prepared a small birthday surprise for Lin with the flight attendants.

"Thank you my favourite niece for surprising YiYi with so much love," wrote Lin in her caption.

Lin Meijiao and Chantalle Ng with the Singapore Airlines crew. (Photo: Instagram/linmeijiao__

From her pictures, Lin had received a birthday cake, a teddy bear, a small gift and a birthday card that contained hand-written messages from the flight's captain and crew. 

Lin Meijiao and Chantalle Ng with Lin's pilot niece. (Photo: Instagram/linmeijiao_)

While SIA's great service comes as no surprise, netizens were taken aback by how pretty Lin's niece is. 

"Prettiest pilot," wrote a netizen while another said: "Your family has beautiful genes."

Well, next time you spot this pretty pilot on a flight, you know that's Lin Meijiao's niece.

(Photo: Instagram/chantalleng)
(Photo: Instagram/chantalleng)

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/mm

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement