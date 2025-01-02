Actress Lin Meijiao gets a 61st birthday surprise on SIA flight thanks to her pilot niece

Ever wondered how it feels like to have the Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew celebrate your birthday with you mid-air? Veteran Mediacorp actress Lin Meijiao knows the answer to that.

Lin, who turned 61 on Christmas Eve, recently took to her Instagram to share an unforgettable experience she had on her recent SQ 26 flight to Germany.

"Such a great way to fly, my favourite Singapore Airline," gushed Lin, who was on Business Class with her daughter Chantalle Ng, as well as her sister.

Here's what made their journey extra special.