Actress Lin Meijiao gets a 61st birthday surprise on SIA flight thanks to her pilot niece
A great way to fly indeed.
Ever wondered how it feels like to have the Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew celebrate your birthday with you mid-air? Veteran Mediacorp actress Lin Meijiao knows the answer to that.
Lin, who turned 61 on Christmas Eve, recently took to her Instagram to share an unforgettable experience she had on her recent SQ 26 flight to Germany.
"Such a great way to fly, my favourite Singapore Airline," gushed Lin, who was on Business Class with her daughter Chantalle Ng, as well as her sister.
Here's what made their journey extra special.
Turns out, Lin’s niece was one of the pilots for their flight, and she had prepared a small birthday surprise for Lin with the flight attendants.
"Thank you my favourite niece for surprising YiYi with so much love," wrote Lin in her caption.
From her pictures, Lin had received a birthday cake, a teddy bear, a small gift and a birthday card that contained hand-written messages from the flight's captain and crew.
While SIA's great service comes as no surprise, netizens were taken aback by how pretty Lin's niece is.
"Prettiest pilot," wrote a netizen while another said: "Your family has beautiful genes."
Well, next time you spot this pretty pilot on a flight, you know that's Lin Meijiao's niece.