English rock band Pulp to release first new album in 24 years
Pulp will release its new album More on Jun 6, its first record since We Love Life back in 2001.
The album is produced by James Ford and is dedicated to the band's late bassist Steve Mackey, who died in 2023 at the age of 56.
Frontman Jarvis Cocker told BBC Radio 6 Music on Thursday morning (Apr 10): "[Playing live] was a big influence on it – that we played and the songs came back to life.
"We did play one new song towards the end of the tour and no one threw stuff at us or left to go to the bar.
"We chose to do it quickly...It wanted to come out."
Pulp has also released the new single Spike Island – a nod to the legendary gig that The Stone Roses played in Cheshire back in 1980 at the site of a disused chemical plant.
Cocker never attended the gig in question but said he had "spoken to people who went and picked things up second hand from it", such as the song's co-writer Jason Buckle.
In a statement on Instagram, Cocker said that the album was recorded over three weeks in London.
"We hope you enjoy the music. It was written and performed by four human beings from the North of England, aided and abetted by five other human beings from various locations in the British Isles."