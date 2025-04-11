English rock band Pulp to release first new album in 24 years

English rock band Pulp has announced its first new album in 24 years. Titled More, the album will be the group's first new record since 2001's We Love Life and will be released on Jun 6.

The album is produced by James Ford and is dedicated to the band's late bassist Steve Mackey, who died in 2023 at the age of 56.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker told BBC Radio 6 Music on Thursday morning (Apr 10): "[Playing live] was a big influence on it – that we played and the songs came back to life.

"We did play one new song towards the end of the tour and no one threw stuff at us or left to go to the bar.

"We chose to do it quickly...It wanted to come out."