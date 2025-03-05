Sarong kebayas, accessories from Mediacorp's The Little Nyonya spin-off, Emerald Hill, donated to Peranakan Museum
Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story, a follow-up to the 2008 series The Little Nyonya, will premiere Mar 10 on mewatch prime, Mar 17 on mewatch and Mar 19 on Channel 8.
A selection of sarong kebayas and accessories from Mediacorp’s upcoming blockbuster period drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story is now a part of the Peranakan Museum’s collection.
Four of these sarong kebayas – worn by actresses Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng, Ferlyn G and Jeanette Aw – are now on display in the Performing Identity showcase at the Peranakan Museum’s Fashion Gallery, a section dedicated to the role of costume in Peranakan theatre and television, Mediacorp announced.
Premiering later this month as part of Mediacorp’s SG60 programming slate, Emerald Hill, a follow-up to the 2008 series The Little Nyonya, is set against the backdrop of a wealthy Peranakan family and tells a story of women finding their strength. Produced by Mediacorp and headed by executive producer Loh Woon Woon, the story unfolds around one grand mansion, two gripping murder mysteries and the intertwined destinies of three Little Nyonyas.
Designed by Raymond Wong, veteran kebaya maker of Rumah Kim Choo and Steward of Intangible Cultural Heritage, along with Tee Yu Yan, senior image stylist of Mediacorp, the intricate motifs adorning each kebaya – from embroidered swallows and rabbits to pineapples – will offer a subtle glimpse into the characters’ identities and journeys as well as the Peranakan culture.
Intricately beaded shoes, delicate camisoles and a series poster signed by the cast have also been donated to the museum.
“Every stitch, bead, and embroidery on these elegant sarong kebayas holds a story – not just of the characters who wore them in the show, but of the skilled artisans behind them and the traditions that inspired their design,” said Virginia Lim, chief content officer of Mediacorp.
“Now part of Peranakan Museum’s collection, they continue to be vessels of storytelling, carrying narratives of tradition and ambition that bridge fiction and reality.”
Mediacorp will also participate in Peranakan Museum’s Armenian Street Party: Peranakan Stars from Mar 14 to 16 with a series of activities including a marathon watch party for the original series The Little Nyonya, interactive installations and daily appearances by Emerald Hill cast members, including Tasha Low, Zhang Ze Tong, Nick Teo and more.
Actors Chantalle Ng, Tyler Ten, Jesseca Liu and Dawn Yeoh will also be hitting the fashion runway on Mar 15, showcasing Peranakan elegance.
Fans who want to take home a little slice of Emerald Hill can also do so with the official series merchandise – a line of home and lifestyle products designed with Peranakan motifs in partnership with La Gourmet. These include a thermal tumbler, automatic umbrella, wok, electric kettle and oven. Available now on wondershop.sg and at over 100 retail outlets islandwide, including FairPrice, Tangs, Metro, Isetan, OG, BHG, Takashimaya, and Courts.
Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story premieres on Mar 10 on mewatch prime, Mar 17 on mewatch and Mar 19 on Channel 8, weekdays from 9pm to 10pm.