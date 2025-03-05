Sarong kebayas, accessories from Mediacorp's The Little Nyonya spin-off, Emerald Hill, donated to Peranakan Museum

A selection of sarong kebayas and accessories from Mediacorp’s upcoming blockbuster period drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story is now a part of the Peranakan Museum’s collection.

Four of these sarong kebayas – worn by actresses Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng, Ferlyn G and Jeanette Aw – are now on display in the Performing Identity showcase at the Peranakan Museum’s Fashion Gallery, a section dedicated to the role of costume in Peranakan theatre and television, Mediacorp announced.

Premiering later this month as part of Mediacorp’s SG60 programming slate, Emerald Hill, a follow-up to the 2008 series The Little Nyonya, is set against the backdrop of a wealthy Peranakan family and tells a story of women finding their strength. Produced by Mediacorp and headed by executive producer Loh Woon Woon, the story unfolds around one grand mansion, two gripping murder mysteries and the intertwined destinies of three Little Nyonyas.