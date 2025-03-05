Actress Nurul Aini and husband celebrate sold-out launch of her new clothing line for modest wear

You're a taller-than-average lady looking for chic and fashionable modest wear but don't know where to find them? Singaporean actress-host Nurul Aini has just the solulu for you.

On Feb 28, the 42-year-old Suria star launched her new fashion brand, Solulu Closet, which focuses on modest wear for tall girls like the 1.72m actress herself.

The brand's first collection included silk abaya sets, maxi dresses as well as chiffon kaftans, with prices ranging from S$59 to S$89 (US$44 to US$67).

Nurul shared that she started this clothing line because she got tired of having to choose between "modest" and "fits properly".

"Why not both? Here, you’ll find stylish, modest pieces that celebrate your height without compromising on comfort or confidence," she says on the brand's website.

"Because let’s face it: Tall ladies deserve clothes that don’t look like we raided our younger sibling’s closet," she added.

On the day of the launch, Nurul's ERA property agent husband Sofian Roslan also took to his Instagram to celebrate the milestone with her.

"The passion and dedication she's poured into starting her own clothing line – the countless hours, the effort, and the challenges she's overcome to make this a reality. And today is finally the day," he gushed.

In a video that was taken 10 minutes leading to the launch, Nurul was seen pacing around the room, saying: "I'm so scared."

The actress also shared that she was worried about the sales of her first collection. "What if there are only two check-outs?" she laughed.

But all of Nurul's concerns were for naught.

Solulu Closet received their first order at 12pm sharp, the time their website went live.

All of the items were also sold out by 1.10pm, just an hour and 10 minutes after the launch.

"I'm so grateful and I want to say thank you to everyone," said Nurul, who was already in tears at that point.

At the end of the video, Nurul and Sofian were also seen hugging to celebrate the brand's grand success.

What a great start to her fashion career, right?