Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged. He faked a dinner invite with Anna Wintour to propose
Nina Dobrev, left, and Shaun White arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Mar 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

31 Oct 2024 08:26AM
Former skateboarder and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev are getting married.

White’s publicist Jennifer Peros confirmed the engagement on Wednesday (Oct 30).

White popped the question last weekend at The Golden Swan, a New York restaurant and presented Dobrev with a five-carat diamond ring.

Peros created a fake invite for a small dinner with Anna Wintour that she sent to Dobrev as a ruse to get her to the location. When Dobrev arrived, White was waiting with a photographer. After the proposal, the pair were joined by friends to celebrate.

White turned pro at skateboarding as a teen. He has competed in and won at the X Games in both skateboarding and snowboarding and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding. He retired from snowboarding after the 2022 Olympics and remains the record-holder for most gold medals won by a snowboarder.

Dobrev is best known for her role as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries.

The couple met at a Tony Robbins event in 2019 and dated for five years. This will be the first marriage for both.

Vogue was the first to report the engagement.

Source: AP/hq

