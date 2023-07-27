Taiwanese singer Show Lo to hold Singapore concert in October

Tickets will cost between S$108 and S$288 and can be purchased via Sistic. There will be two presale sessions for this concert for fans who want a head start at securing tickets.

The first presale session will start at 11am on Jul 31 for Singtel members. The second will be for fans of IMC Live Global, starting at 11am on Aug 1. To get in on the latter presale, you will need to subscribe to the IMC Live Global newsletter before 12pm on Jul 31.

Public sales will then commence at 11am on Aug 2.