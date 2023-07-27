Taiwanese singer Show Lo to hold Singapore concert in October
Lo's show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 7.
Show Lo fans, be sure to keep Oct 7 free as the Taiwanese entertainer will be returning to Singapore for a one-night concert. Titled Show Lo World Tour Evolution, the concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 7 and will feature an array of Lo’s classic hits.
Tickets will cost between S$108 and S$288 and can be purchased via Sistic. There will be two presale sessions for this concert for fans who want a head start at securing tickets.
The first presale session will start at 11am on Jul 31 for Singtel members. The second will be for fans of IMC Live Global, starting at 11am on Aug 1. To get in on the latter presale, you will need to subscribe to the IMC Live Global newsletter before 12pm on Jul 31.
Public sales will then commence at 11am on Aug 2.
Show Lo began his solo music career in 2003 and has since released multiple chart-topping albums. In a career spanning two decades, Lo has set many records in the Taiwanese music industry such as being the first pop singer to hold a concert in Taipei Arena. He is also known for acting and hosting , having won the Best Host for a Variety Show award at the 52nd Golden Bell Awards.