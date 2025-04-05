5 must-visit creative enclaves when in KL: RexKL, Zhongshan Building, Sentul Depot and more

Like the other reclaimed and rejuvenated buildings on this list, Sentul Depot in its current form retains clues to its history, from the exposed brick exterior to structural beams repurposed from old train tracks.

As for Sentul Park, it is a lush, serene green space that provides an escape from the surrounding urban landscape. Although most of it is reserved for residents of nearby condominium blocks, visitors can still explore the section that houses KLPAC, Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre, which is pretty expansive as it is.

Being one of the few performing arts hubs in Malaysia, there is a steady rotation of live shows happening just about every week. Check out the full schedule here.

Jalan Strachan, Sentul West, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur