5 must-visit creative enclaves when in KL: RexKL, Zhongshan Building, Sentul Depot and more
Unleash your inner artist and unveil the metropolis’s creative scene by venturing into these spots off the beaten track.
Foodie haven, towering skyscrapers, maze-like shopping malls – these are all the things that most people know Kuala Lumpur for.
Lesser known, however, is its growing reputation as a hub for creative enclaves, which are scattered throughout the city.
These distinct spaces, often nestled within heritage buildings and rejuvenated structures, are popular among locals and tourists for their Insta-friendly cafes, dynamic events showcasing local talents, and a curated selection of homegrown brands.
If you’re planning a trip up north and looking for something to do that doesn’t involve filling your luggage or your bellies, here are five creative enclaves to make it a truly unique experience.
1. REXKL
While it is less than 10 minutes away from Bukit Bintang, RexKL is a stark departure from the concrete towers and throngs of city dwellers thanks to its rustic, old-meets-new architecture and the humble shophouses that surround it.
Originally inaugurated as Rex Theatre in 1947, it was among Malaysia's earliest cinemas, designed by architect James Robert Vethavanam. Over the decades, the building faced multiple adversities, including fires in 1972, 2002, and 2007, leading to periods of reconstruction. After ceasing operations as a cinema, the structure was temporarily reincarnated as a backpackers hostel before finally being transformed into an arts and culture centre in 2018.
The building you see today has retained much of its original architectural essence, melded with an industrial chic ambiance brought on by exposed brick and cement walls and floor-to-ceiling glass walls. This way, RexKL pays homage to its cinematic past while providing a versatile backdrop for artisanal cafes, experiential art installations, and bazaars showcasing small local brands.
80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
3 PLACES TO CHECK OUT
- BookXcess: Known for its big, thoughtfully designed outlets and even bigger collection of affordably-priced books, this branch lets you explore tens of thousands of titles within a maze-like layout, making it both a literary haven and a visual delight for photography enthusiasts.
- REXPERIENCE: A digital art gallery that reimagines the former cinema hall, REXPERIENCE immerses visitors in a multi-sensory journey through an ever-changing lineup of cutting-edge art installations.
- Stellar Coffee: A specialty coffee spot known for its artisanal brews, it provides visitors with a cosy nook to relax (and maybe even pet a few cats) amidst their explorations.
2. THE ZHONGSHAN BUILDING
One look at the Zhongshan Building, with its whitewashed exterior and Chinese calligraphy signage, is all it takes to get a sense of the rich, decades-long history behind it. Situated in the historic Kampung Attap area, it is a restored 1950s structure that has housed tenants of all stripes, from a butchery to the Selangor Zhongshan Association to a hostel for foreign workers.
Over time, as the original occupants relocated, the building experienced periods of vacancy. Recognising its potential, the current owners transformed it into a vibrant arts and F&B centre, attracting a community of artists, local brands, and artisans.
From cafes to gift shops to bookstores to bars, each of the building’s four storeys offers a different way to experience creativity. In addition, you can keep an eye out for exhibitions at the inhouse art gallery and pop-up events such as markets and live music performances.
80, Jalan Rotan, Kampung Attap, 50460 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
4 PLACES TO CHECK OUT
- Tommy Le Baker: Renowned for its artisanal sourdough breads and sandwiches, this bakery offers a rustic dining experience that has garnered a loyal following among avid cafe hoppers.
- ana tomy: A mecca for stationery hobbyists, this bespoke gift shop lets you customise and personalise a variety of products, from notebooks to tote bags to small leather goods. Get a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind present for a loved one, or gift yourself a piece of stationery with your personality written all over it.
- Piu Piu Piu: A cosy coffee stand reminiscent of Tokyo's standing coffee bars, serving specialty brews in an intimate setting adorned with quirky decor.
- The Back Room: An art gallery dedicated to showcasing contemporary works by emerging local artists, with an aim to foster a deeper appreciation for Malaysia's evolving art scene.
3. SENTUL PARK & SENTUL DEPOT
Though it is further away from the city centre (a half hour’s drive away), Sentul Park and Sentul Depot are certainly worth the trip, whether for its architectural heritage, live performances, or weekend pop-ups.
Once a bustling railway depot, Sentul Depot has since been reborn as an event space that hosts bazaars, private events, and fashion shows. Its history dates back to the early 1900s, during which over 5,000 workers filled the site’s many engineering workshops.
After World War II, KTM (Peninsular Malaysia’s mail rail operator) continued to use the workshops. Eventually, however, Sentul Depot became a storage space for decommissioned locomotives.
Like the other reclaimed and rejuvenated buildings on this list, Sentul Depot in its current form retains clues to its history, from the exposed brick exterior to structural beams repurposed from old train tracks.
As for Sentul Park, it is a lush, serene green space that provides an escape from the surrounding urban landscape. Although most of it is reserved for residents of nearby condominium blocks, visitors can still explore the section that houses KLPAC, Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre, which is pretty expansive as it is.
Being one of the few performing arts hubs in Malaysia, there is a steady rotation of live shows happening just about every week. Check out the full schedule here.
Jalan Strachan, Sentul West, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
3 PLACES TO CHECK OUT
- KLPAC: A premier venue for theatre, dance, and music performances, klpac offers a diverse array of shows that cater to both traditional and contemporary tastes.
- Bistro Richard: After a stroll around the park, you can sit down and relax with some hearty Western fare at this picturesque restaurant overlooking a tranquil lake. You might even spot some ducks waddling by.
- Sentul Park Koi Centre: Adding to the peaceful ambience of Sentul Park is this koi farm, which features two massive koi ponds and a zen garden straight out of a Japanese park.
4. LORONG PANGGUNG (KWAI CHAI HONG)
Nestled within Kuala Lumpur's bustling Chinatown, Lorong Panggung, affectionately known as Kwai Chai Hong or "Little Demon Alley," is a love letter to the golden era of Chinatown in the 1960s.
A few minutes’ walk away from the Pasar Seni MRT station, this enclave comprises 10 restored shophouses along a hidden alley between Lorong Panggung and Petaling Street. Following a 2019 restoration project, Lorong Panggung is now a charming mix of nostalgia, art, and fusion cuisine.
At its entrance, the first thing you see is a quaint wooden bridge with red fences under a cluster of Chinese paper lanterns. A short walk across the bridge is all it takes to transport you back in time, as the other side reveals pre-war shophouses with wooden window shutters and a century-old lamp post. Murals depicting scenes from the 1960s, interactive photography spots, and QR codes elevate the enclave’s creative energy and immerse you in the site’s history.
Lorong Panggung, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
4 PLACES TO CHECK OUT
- Ching Ching by Pandan Republic: Specialising in desserts that highlight local Malaysian flavors, Pandan Republic offers treats like the Pandan Coconut Soft Serve, a creamy blend of aromatic pandan and rich coconut milk. If your tastebuds crave a more traditional flavour, there is Homemade Nyonya Kuih, a trio of traditional pastries such as ang ku kueh filled with mung bean paste.
- Concubine KL: Self-described as “flirtatious and funky”, there are no two words more apt to describe the restobar, which has sultry paintings of cheongsam-clad women splashed all over the shophouse walls, neon signs, and bright-coloured walls for an atmosphere that feels nostalgic yet fresh. The menu offers a modern twist on traditional Asian flavours, from appetisers such as Mushroom Mapo Tofu Bao to cocktails such as the bunga kantan cordial-infused Ginger Torch Flower.
- DaBao: No prizes for guessing what this eatery specialises in. Here, you’ll find freshly handmade baos here in a wide array of flavours. Most go for one that’s simply called Pork, which contains braised pork, roasted peanut chunks, preserved mustard greens, crispy pork lard, and coriander. You can also find baos with fish, lamb, and soft shell crab fillings. Vegetarians aren’t left out either – there are baos with Phuture plant-based meat too.
- Baijiu: As you can tell by the name, it offers cocktails infused with what it claims to be the world’s most consumed alcohol – baijiu, a traditional Chinese distilled spirit. You can also order dim sum to go with your drinks for a true Chinese cultural experience. Besides that, you can find various DJs gracing the decks on the weekends to let loose and dance the night away.
5. GMBB
Situated in the heart of Bukit Bintang, GMBB is a creative community mall that stands out from the plethora of shopping centres surrounding it thanks to its focus on arts, culture, and heritage. Local creatives, artists, and artisans get to showcase their work here via retail spaces, exhibitions, workshops, and bazaars.
Comprising nine levels, each floor is an opportunity for shoppers to discover something new, be it a cafe, an independent local brand, an art class, or a theatre show.
From time to time, GMBB also spotlights small businesses through popups and bazaars, with a colourful assortment of vendors selling food, accessories, vintage collectibles, and more.
2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
3 PLACES TO CHECK OUT
- Gallery Gerimis: This gallery offers insights into indigenous arts culture through various Orang Asli community projects, exhibitions, and stories from its archives.
- Five Arts Centre: Explore the alternative art and contemporary arts scene in Malaysia with cutting edge performances in theatre, dance, and music by a dynamic collective of Malaysian artists, activists, and producers.
- Summer Galleries: Explore your creative side and take home your very own masterpiece at this art studio that offers a myriad of craft workshops and art classes. Popular classes here include sand texture art, DIY 3D texture and glass painting, just to name a few.