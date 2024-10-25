3 tips for enjoying a healthier cup of milk tea

Milk tea, or bubble tea as it’s often called, quickly became a staple in Singapore after its arrival in the 1990s, captivating fans of all ages with its rich flavours and satisfying textures.

However, as awareness of health and wellness grows, many are seeking healthier versions of this popular drink. Traditional milk teas can be high in sugar and calories, often containing artificial flavours or non-dairy creamers. Fortunately, today’s market offers a variety of options that allow consumers to indulge their milk tea habit with a more mindful approach.

#1 KNOW YOUR NUTRI-GRADE ABCS

For health-conscious consumers, the Nutri-Grade system has brought a welcome change. Since Dec 30 last year, the Nutri-Grade system – which was previously used to grade pre-packaged drinks based on their sugar and saturated fat content – has been extended to include freshly made drinks, such as bubble tea, coffee and freshly squeezed juices. These beverages must now display Nutri-Grade labels from A (healthiest) to D (least healthy). As a result, bubble tea menus are now upgraded to provide an easy reference, letting you quickly assess sugar and saturated fat levels to make a healthier choice.