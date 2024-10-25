3 tips for enjoying a healthier cup of milk tea
Thinking about your daily milk tea fix but concerned about sugar intake? Here’s how to make a more mindful choice.
Milk tea, or bubble tea as it’s often called, quickly became a staple in Singapore after its arrival in the 1990s, captivating fans of all ages with its rich flavours and satisfying textures.
However, as awareness of health and wellness grows, many are seeking healthier versions of this popular drink. Traditional milk teas can be high in sugar and calories, often containing artificial flavours or non-dairy creamers. Fortunately, today’s market offers a variety of options that allow consumers to indulge their milk tea habit with a more mindful approach.
#1 KNOW YOUR NUTRI-GRADE ABCS
For health-conscious consumers, the Nutri-Grade system has brought a welcome change. Since Dec 30 last year, the Nutri-Grade system – which was previously used to grade pre-packaged drinks based on their sugar and saturated fat content – has been extended to include freshly made drinks, such as bubble tea, coffee and freshly squeezed juices. These beverages must now display Nutri-Grade labels from A (healthiest) to D (least healthy). As a result, bubble tea menus are now upgraded to provide an easy reference, letting you quickly assess sugar and saturated fat levels to make a healthier choice.
Some brands stand out for their commitment to low-sugar options. Take CHAGEE, for instance. Hailing from Yunnan, China, this tea purveyor has brought its expertise to three new outlets in Singapore, with 67 per cent of its menu – including its fresh milk teas – achieving Nutri-Grade ratings of A or B.
“What sets CHAGEE’s beverages apart is that our tea bases contain zero artificial flavouring, zero artificial sweeteners and zero trans fats. We’re especially proud of the fact that all of our fresh milk teas secured a Nutri-Grade rating of B,” said Ms Jane Sun, CHAGEE’s APAC R&D director. She added that an in-house study found that, on average, less than 12 per cent of drinks on other milk tea and bubble tea menus received a Nutri-Grade score of A or B*.
CHAGEE’s fresh milk teas, including its signature Jasmine Green Milk Tea with 4 per cent sugar, offer a lighter, guilt-free indulgence. The Nutri-Grade scores for CHAGEE’s drinks are based on a standard order with a normal amount of sugar, though customers can also request to reduce the sugar content of their order. A good zero-sugar option is CHAGEE’s Iced Oriental Tea series. Bottled fresh from the tap, these teas are rated A and come in delicate flavours like jasmine green iced tea and glutinous green iced tea.
#2 SKIP THE PEARLS AND SAVOUR THE FLAVOUR
Did you know that tapioca pearls are often soaked in sugar syrup, which can significantly increase the sugar and calorie content of your beverage? According to the Health Promotion Board, a serving of milk tea with tapioca pearls contains approximately 335 calories, with the pearls contributing about a third of that.
CHAGEE isn’t a bubble tea brand. Instead of offering traditional toppings like tapioca pearls, it focuses on the original taste of tea. Using premium tea leaves sourced from famed growing regions in China and fresh dairy milk, CHAGEE delivers a more authentic experience for those who want to savour tea in its purest form. It’s a move that also appeals to anyone looking to reduce their sugar intake without compromising on flavour.
#3 GET NUTRITIONAL DETAILS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
Knowing the nutritional value of your drink can empower you to make wholesome choices. In line with this ethos, CHAGEE’s app includes a built-in calorie calculator for the Singapore market. When you pick any CHAGEE drink, the app instantly provides a detailed breakdown of its nutritional content, adjusting for your chosen size, sweetness and ice levels. That way, you’ll know exactly how many calories, sugars, caffeine, fats, proteins and carbohydrates are in your drink.
“With our calorie calculator, customers can make informed decisions tailored to their dietary needs,” said Ms Sun. “It gives them the transparency to see exactly what’s in their drink before they place an order.”
By blending timeless flavours with modern-day convenience, CHAGEE offers an elevated tea experience for today’s health-conscious consumer.
*Based on CHAGEE’s analysis of the menus of 10 milk tea and bubble tea brands in Singapore, as of September 2024.