Chris Hemsworth in talks to play Prince Charming in new Disney movie

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in Prince Charming. The Thor actor is in line to take on the fairy tale character – who has featured in countless stories, from Snow White and Sleeping Beauty to Rapunzel and Shrek – in Disney's upcoming movie.

According to Variety, Hemsworth has held discussions about the project, which will be helmed by Wonka director Paul King, who is also co-writing the screenplay with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

Plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, and it's yet to be revealed if the project will be animated or live action.

Although Prince Charming features in plenty of folk stories, Disney has usually included the character as a love interest for its Disney princesses.

He first appeared for the studio in 1950's Cinderella as her prince, but Deadline has reported that the new film won't be specifically "linked" to the animated classic.

Hemsworth is currently attached to another project – Crime 101 from Amazon MGM Studios – which also stars Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan.

The film is adapted from Don Winslow’s 2021 short story of the same name, which follows a series of high-level jewellery robberies on the Pacific Coast Highway that remain unsolved after years of investigations.



The picture is due to begin shooting in November and will see American Animals filmmaker Bart Layton direct, while Hemsworth produces alongside Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.