A golden journey awaits: Celebrate American Express and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer’s Silver Jubilee
Set yourself on the fast track to KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership with the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card.
Travel is an exhilarating adventure, offering endless opportunities to explore and connect. For savvy travellers, the journey becomes even more enriching with the right privileges at hand.
For 25 years, American Express and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer have redefined travel for cardmembers with seamless mile transfers and exclusive benefits. As they commemorate this milestone in 2025, new and existing American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card members can look forward to an accelerated upgrade to the prestigious KrisFlyer Elite Gold status, unlocking a host of privileges.
LET THE SKIES WELCOME YOU IN STYLE
Picture yourself breezing through priority check-in and boarding, indulging in over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide and enjoying extra baggage allowance for all your travel finds. From Feb 1 to Jul 31, 2025, cardmembers only need to fulfil S$16,000 in eligible spend, including S$6,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines or Scoot flight bookings to access this upgrade. The KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card is the only personal credit card in Singapore to offer this privilege to new cardmembers, and now, the accelerator programme for Elite status has been extended to both new and existing cardmembers.
This timely enhancement aligns with modern travel trends. According to American Express Trendex findings, 66 per cent of existing consumers already use travel credit card points or airline miles, integrating lifestyle spends with travel priorities.
The current two miles per dollar (mpd) spend on the KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card for Singapore Airlines flight bookings now extends to eligible Scoot flight bookings, with transactions counting towards the accelerator programme. And with new direct destinations like Brussels on Singapore Airlines and Vienna and Iloilo City on Scoot, exciting itineraries await as you effortlessly accumulate miles.
There’s no need to stay on top of mile conversions or meet minimum amounts either. KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card members enjoy instant monthly deposits into their KrisFlyer account with no administrative fees, letting you plan trips on the go.
For those who love shopping abroad or online on foreign sites, there’s even more to smile about. Spend S$10,000 in foreign currencies and earn a Miles Redemption Voucher for 18,000 KrisFlyer miles, on top of your standard mile earnings. This bonus accelerates your journey to dream destinations while ensuring every swipe adds value.
MAKE EVERY STAY EVEN MORE MEMORABLE
The holiday season is a time to indulge, and the Trendex findings reveal that 85 per cent of us are travellers at heart. As more people expand their budgets to create unforgettable travel experience, the way we choose accommodations is also evolving.
Gone are the days when hotel rooms were merely places to sleep. With hoteliers transforming properties into destinations themselves, a memorable stay has become a key part of the travel experience. KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card members can elevate their trips with another exclusive benefit – a free night at a participating Hilton property in Asia Pacific.
A few newly added hotels deserve attention. The Conrad Chongqing offers a luxurious stay in the heart of the city, complete with sparkling metropolitan views. Hotel Resonance Taipei, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, presents a chic urban retreat with plush designer touches. Closer to home, the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is just steps from the beach, making it an ideal spot for a relaxing getaway – all complimentary for one night with your card membership benefit.
ONE SWIPE CLOSER TO THAT DESTINATION
Whether it’s getting groceries or gifts, the KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card really is your trusted travel companion as it chalks up the miles with your everyday spend. This includes popular platforms like Grab, where you can earn a boosted 2mpd on eligible transactions like rides and food deliveries, up to S$200 a month.
First-time American Express cardmembers can earn up to 40,000* KrisFlyer miles by paying the annual fee and spending at least S$2,000 within the first three months of card approval, from now until Feb 16, 2025. Existing cardmembers can also enjoy up to 30,000* KrisFlyer miles with the same spending requirement when applying for the KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card.
With KrisFlyer Elite Gold benefits kicking in, it’s the ultimate way to live your jet-set dreams, turning every journey into a world-class adventure.
Start your 2025 travel adventures in style with the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card*.
*Terms and conditions apply.