A golden journey awaits: Celebrate American Express and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer’s Silver Jubilee

Travel is an exhilarating adventure, offering endless opportunities to explore and connect. For savvy travellers, the journey becomes even more enriching with the right privileges at hand.

For 25 years, American Express and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer have redefined travel for cardmembers with seamless mile transfers and exclusive benefits. As they commemorate this milestone in 2025, new and existing American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card members can look forward to an accelerated upgrade to the prestigious KrisFlyer Elite Gold status, unlocking a host of privileges.

LET THE SKIES WELCOME YOU IN STYLE

Picture yourself breezing through priority check-in and boarding, indulging in over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide and enjoying extra baggage allowance for all your travel finds. From Feb 1 to Jul 31, 2025, cardmembers only need to fulfil S$16,000 in eligible spend, including S$6,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines or Scoot flight bookings to access this upgrade. The KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card is the only personal credit card in Singapore to offer this privilege to new cardmembers, and now, the accelerator programme for Elite status has been extended to both new and existing cardmembers.

This timely enhancement aligns with modern travel trends. According to American Express Trendex findings, 66 per cent of existing consumers already use travel credit card points or airline miles, integrating lifestyle spends with travel priorities.

The current two miles per dollar (mpd) spend on the KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card for Singapore Airlines flight bookings now extends to eligible Scoot flight bookings, with transactions counting towards the accelerator programme. And with new direct destinations like Brussels on Singapore Airlines and Vienna and Iloilo City on Scoot, exciting itineraries await as you effortlessly accumulate miles.

There’s no need to stay on top of mile conversions or meet minimum amounts either. KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card members enjoy instant monthly deposits into their KrisFlyer account with no administrative fees, letting you plan trips on the go.

For those who love shopping abroad or online on foreign sites, there’s even more to smile about. Spend S$10,000 in foreign currencies and earn a Miles Redemption Voucher for 18,000 KrisFlyer miles, on top of your standard mile earnings. This bonus accelerates your journey to dream destinations while ensuring every swipe adds value.

MAKE EVERY STAY EVEN MORE MEMORABLE