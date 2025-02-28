Your dream BTO flat, made simple with Livspace
From your first consultation to harmonising style and functionality, a design expert shares tips on crafting a seamless renovation journey.
For many young couples in Singapore, securing a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat marks a key milestone, but the journey to home ownership comes with its own set of challenges. From navigating the application process and managing finances to waiting for ballot results and construction completion, the process requires patience and planning. Once the keys are in hand, the next step is transforming the flat into a dream home – often with the help of an interior designer.
“At Livspace, we take care of everything, from design ideas and planning to choosing materials, installation and project management, allowing clients to avoid the hassle of juggling multiple vendors and budgets,” said Mr S Chen, a design expert at Livspace.
A recipient of the Design Excellence Award, Livspace offers a one-stop platform for home interiors and renovation. Transparency and clear communication are at the heart of its services. “We provide regular updates to keep clients informed throughout the renovation process, eliminating the need for site visits while ensuring a seamless experience,” Mr Chen added.
This dedication has earned the interior design and renovations company the Qanvast SuperTrust award for four consecutive years. The accolade recognises top interior design firms in Singapore that excel in customer service and satisfaction, as reflected in consumer reviews.
To guide new homeowners, Mr Chen shares insights on working effectively with an interior designer for a successful BTO renovation.
#1 COME PREPARED FOR YOUR FIRST MEETING
The first meeting is a valuable opportunity for the designer to understand your needs and lifestyle. Whether you work from home, plan to have children, envision a smart home or want to showcase a collection, these details are crucial for shaping your ideal living space.
To make the most of this session, come prepared with your original floor plan, budget and any design inspirations. Homeowners often have competing priorities, but as Mr Chen explained: “It’s the designer’s job to make thoughtful design decisions that strike the right balance.”
In a four-room BTO flat project at Fernvale Lane, a couple who are avid cooks with several large appliances engaged Livspace to design their abode. They envisioned an open-concept, minimalist kitchen – a challenge that required blending functionality with visual simplicity.
The firm worked with carpenters to create sleek, built-in kitchen counters and storage solutions tailored to the couple’s cooking habits. A standout feature was a pull-out shelf for their bulky pressure cooker, keeping it easily accessible for mealtimes while staying neatly tucked away when not in use.
#2 MASTER THE BALANCE OF FORM AND FUNCTION
While aesthetics matter, practicality should always come first. Design experts at Livspace have observed that some clients focus on appearance at the expense of functionality, which can affect both comfort and durability.
For instance, visually appealing materials may be selected without considering durability or ease of maintenance, potentially leading to premature wear and tear. Just as important, failing to set aside a contingency budget – whether for unexpected construction issues or last-minute design changes – can result in financial strain during renovations.
Accessibility and safety are also key considerations. A well-designed home should cater to diverse needs, ensuring it remains functional and secure for all its residents. “A trusted interior design firm can create spaces where aesthetics and practicality go hand in hand. At Livspace, design solutions are tailored to maximise space and customised to unique lifestyles,” said Mr Chen.
#3 SPEND YOUR DOLLARS WISELY
If you’re on a tight budget, deciding where to splurge and where to save is essential. For example, investing in high-traffic surfaces like kitchen countertops and flooring pays off due to their durability. “High-quality materials hold up better over time, potentially saving money on repairs or replacements,” Mr Chen shared.
Premium kitchen appliances, bedding and mattresses can also make a meaningful difference in daily life. Since sleep takes up at least a third of your day, a good mattress is vital for long-term comfort and well-being.
If cost is a concern, affordable off-the-shelf fixtures, simple cabinetry or even gently used furniture can help stretch your budget. “At Livspace, we focus on practicality and durability while making sure style and functionality aren’t compromised,” said Mr Chen.
Transforming your BTO flat into a dream home is an exciting process, but it can also be stressful. With thoughtful planning and collaboration with a trusted interior design firm, new homeowners can create a space that is both versatile and a true reflection of their personal style.
