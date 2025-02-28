Your dream BTO flat, made simple with Livspace

For many young couples in Singapore, securing a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat marks a key milestone, but the journey to home ownership comes with its own set of challenges. From navigating the application process and managing finances to waiting for ballot results and construction completion, the process requires patience and planning. Once the keys are in hand, the next step is transforming the flat into a dream home – often with the help of an interior designer.

“At Livspace, we take care of everything, from design ideas and planning to choosing materials, installation and project management, allowing clients to avoid the hassle of juggling multiple vendors and budgets,” said Mr S Chen, a design expert at Livspace.

A recipient of the Design Excellence Award, Livspace offers a one-stop platform for home interiors and renovation. Transparency and clear communication are at the heart of its services. “We provide regular updates to keep clients informed throughout the renovation process, eliminating the need for site visits while ensuring a seamless experience,” Mr Chen added.

This dedication has earned the interior design and renovations company the Qanvast SuperTrust award for four consecutive years. The accolade recognises top interior design firms in Singapore that excel in customer service and satisfaction, as reflected in consumer reviews.

To guide new homeowners, Mr Chen shares insights on working effectively with an interior designer for a successful BTO renovation.

#1 COME PREPARED FOR YOUR FIRST MEETING

The first meeting is a valuable opportunity for the designer to understand your needs and lifestyle. Whether you work from home, plan to have children, envision a smart home or want to showcase a collection, these details are crucial for shaping your ideal living space.

To make the most of this session, come prepared with your original floor plan, budget and any design inspirations. Homeowners often have competing priorities, but as Mr Chen explained: “It’s the designer’s job to make thoughtful design decisions that strike the right balance.”