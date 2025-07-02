Singapore's Pierre Png, Cynthia Koh and Hong Huifang to star in new Thai co-production thriller

Png, no stranger to international productions thanks to his role in Crazy Rich Asians, plays a “very dedicated policeman” who is hardcore at work but deferential to his wife at home, he told us. The character is determined to take down a wealthy businessman with whom his family has a personal vendetta.

Although he knows only a few words of Thai, most of which are unprintable – “as with every new language, you learn the bad things first, right?” – he appreciates Thai productions such as How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, he said.

“It’s the twist – how you assume it’s going to go down this way, but along the way, there are a few clever detours.” In addition, “Thai comedy works for me. It’s very cleverly plotted out.”

Png feels he’s quite similar to his character, not only in terms of being respectful to his wife, but also when it comes to feeling for the marginalised, he said, sharing that he recently took up sign language and also started a movement called SPEAK, standing for Suicide Prevention through Empathy, Awareness and Kindness.

“I feel that not enough is being done to educate or bring awareness to youths who are very troubled in this day and age with the influx of information that is so readily available,” he said. “I don't have children, but I have many nephews and nieces, and many friends who have children. I made it my goal to use whatever mileage I have to bring attention to these things.”