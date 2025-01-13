Singer Eason Chan cancels Bangkok concert, citing 'safety concerns' following Chinese actor's recent kidnapping
The cancellation comes days after Chinese actor Wang Xing was reported missing near a Thai border town, and subsequently discovered to have been trafficked to Myanmar.
Organisers of Hong Kong singer-actor Eason Chan's ongoing Fears And Dreams tour announced on Friday (Jan 10) that the Bangkok leg of the tour would be cancelled, following "safety concerns".
Scheduled to take place at Thailand's Impact Arena on Feb 22, the show had already sold out.
In a statement on social media platform Weibo, the organisers wrote that staff members had been "working tirelessly to create an unforgettable concert experience for the audience".
"However, for Mr Eason Chan and the organisers, the safety of our audience is of utmost importance," it added.
The organisers said that after "considering recent safety concerns for Chinese citizens and fans travelling from various regions to Thailand", they elected to cancel the Bangkok concert.
Ticketholders will be given a full refund within 10 working days of the announcement.
Although not explicitly named, organisers appear to be referring to the recent disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing. Wang had flown to Bangkok on Jan 3 for a role in a Thai filming project.
However, he was later reported missing near a Thai border town and was subsequently found on Jan 7 near the border of Myanmar.
According to the Thai police, Wang told them he was lured by a promise of a job casting by a major Thai entertainment company. However, he was instead taken across the border into Myanmar, where it is believed that he was put to work in a call scam operation targeting Chinese people.