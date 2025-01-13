Singer Eason Chan cancels Bangkok concert, citing 'safety concerns' following Chinese actor's recent kidnapping

Organisers of Hong Kong singer-actor Eason Chan's ongoing Fears And Dreams tour announced on Friday (Jan 10) that the Bangkok leg of the tour would be cancelled, following "safety concerns".

Scheduled to take place at Thailand's Impact Arena on Feb 22, the show had already sold out.

In a statement on social media platform Weibo, the organisers wrote that staff members had been "working tirelessly to create an unforgettable concert experience for the audience".

"However, for Mr Eason Chan and the organisers, the safety of our audience is of utmost importance," it added.

The organisers said that after "considering recent safety concerns for Chinese citizens and fans travelling from various regions to Thailand", they elected to cancel the Bangkok concert.

Ticketholders will be given a full refund within 10 working days of the announcement.