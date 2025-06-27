American singer Jason Derulo tries local food at Lau Pa Sat – loved chicken rice but not rojak and gong gong

Some dishes were a hit with Derulo.

He rated ice kachang an eight out of 10 and said: “It doesn’t look like it’s going to be creamy but it’s very creamy, it’s a lot of different flavours going on. I love mango.”

He also rated the biryani with prata and curry, as well as the la la an eight out of 10. “This is way better than it looks,” he said of the lala.

Out of the bunch, chicken rice was the singer’s favourite, rating it a 10 out of 10. “I could eat this everyday,” he said.

There were, however, some misses for the Talk Dirty singer.

Derulo was not a fan of the gong gong. “I’ll have to say this is not my thing,” he said, rating the dish a one out of 10.

He also did not love the rojak and rated it a four out of 10: “I don’t love peanuts with my dinner so it’s not really my vibe.”

Derulo’s concert was initially set to be held on Mar 20 this year at Singapore Expo Hall 7 but was postponed to Jun 25 at The Star Theatre.

During the pandemic, the pop star amassed a large following on TikTok when users started creating viral dances to his songs like Savage Love. With over 66 million followers on the platform now, he posts dance videos, skits and challenges. He also often collaborates with other content creators.