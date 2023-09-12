South Korean actor and 2PM member Lee Jun-ho to hold first Singapore fan meeting in December
Lee has been a member of South Korean boy group 2PM since 2008. He recently made waves for his chemistry with Girls' Generation member Yoona in the romantic comedy King The Land.
Everyone, put your hands up and get your drinks up as 2PM member Lee Jun-ho will be back in Singapore for his first-ever fan meeting on Dec 8 – 12 years after the K-pop group's last Singapore concert in 2011.
JYP Entertainment announced on Tuesday (Sep 12) that the South Korean idol-actor will embark on his first fan meeting tour, titled Junho The Moment.
The tour will see Lee visiting countries, such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and of course, Singapore, during the final months of 2023.
As of writing, the venue and ticket prices for this fan meeting have not been announced. That being said, fans would be wise to start applying for leave on that day, which is a Friday.
Lee Jun-ho first gained popularity as a member of boy group 2PM which currently also comprises Jun.K, Nichkhun, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Woo-young and Hwang Chan-sung. In a career spanning 15 years, the group has released a number of hits including Without U, I'll Be Back and Hands Up. On Sep 9, 2PM held their anniversary concert, titled It's 2PM, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul which drew a sold-out crowd.
Lee Jun-ho made his official acting debut in the 2013 movie Cold Eyes. Since then, Lee has been steadily offered lead roles – with his breakthrough role being Yi-san in the 2021 drama The Red Sleeve. For his performance, Lee won multiple acting accolades, including Actor Of The Year at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards.