South Korean actor and 2PM member Lee Jun-ho to hold first Singapore fan meeting in December

Everyone, put your hands up and get your drinks up as 2PM member Lee Jun-ho will be back in Singapore for his first-ever fan meeting on Dec 8 – 12 years after the K-pop group's last Singapore concert in 2011.

JYP Entertainment announced on Tuesday (Sep 12) that the South Korean idol-actor will embark on his first fan meeting tour, titled Junho The Moment.

The tour will see Lee visiting countries, such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and of course, Singapore, during the final months of 2023.

As of writing, the venue and ticket prices for this fan meeting have not been announced. That being said, fans would be wise to start applying for leave on that day, which is a Friday.