Actress Lin Meijiao is semi-retired: 'I finally have time to do the things I've wanted to do in the past'
Meijiao's manager emphasised that the industry veteran is only semi-retired, and will return to the screen if a good role comes along.
It's been a hot minute since we saw veteran Mediacorp actress Lin Meijiao, 60, in dramas and we were starting to wonder if she was still acting.
Now, we know the answer thanks to her daughter Chantalle Ng.
In a recent Instagram Story, the 29-year-old star revealed that her mum recently starred in a short film for SOSD – a Singaporean organisation dedicated to rescuing stray and abandoned dogs.
That was also when Chantalle revealed that her mum has stopped working.
"Mum's retired and she was initially hesitant to return to the screen," wrote Chantalle, adding that Meijiao only said yes to the role because of the passing of their dog Dasher and the shuai ge (handsome) directors of the project.
Meijiao's last drama was the 2021 Mediacorp drama My Star Bride. Her role as a disapproving mother-in-law won her her third Best Supporting Actress award at the Star Awards in 2022.
Their dog Dasher was adopted from SOSD and he died at 17 in June this year.
8days.sg reached out to Meijiao via her manager, who said the actress would not be doing any interviews about her 'retirement' from acting.
Instead, Meijiao dropped us a voice message to say she's "now on a long holiday".
"As for how long this holiday is going to last, I honestly don't know," added the actress, who has been in the entertainment industry since 1985.
Meijiao's manager also emphasised that she is only semi-retired, and will return to the screen if a good role comes along.
That said, Meijiao admitted that she's really enjoying her new slower-paced life and is also busy decluttering her house.
"I also finally have time to do the things I've wanted to do in the past but never had time to," she added.
For instance, Meijiao recently enrolled in a hairdressing course as she has always wanted to volunteer at an old folks home.
"Once I master it, I can go to the old folks home and cut hair for the elderly. I feel happy that I'm doing this," she shared.
As for whether or not Meijiao has intentions of returning to acting, she said she hasn't given it much thought.
"We shall let nature take its course. If the time comes, then naturally there will be plans. Right now, I just want to enjoy the moment," said Meijiao.
This story was originally published in 8Days.