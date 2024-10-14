Actress Lin Meijiao is semi-retired: 'I finally have time to do the things I've wanted to do in the past'

It's been a hot minute since we saw veteran Mediacorp actress Lin Meijiao, 60, in dramas and we were starting to wonder if she was still acting.

Now, we know the answer thanks to her daughter Chantalle Ng.

In a recent Instagram Story, the 29-year-old star revealed that her mum recently starred in a short film for SOSD – a Singaporean organisation dedicated to rescuing stray and abandoned dogs.

That was also when Chantalle revealed that her mum has stopped working.

"Mum's retired and she was initially hesitant to return to the screen," wrote Chantalle, adding that Meijiao only said yes to the role because of the passing of their dog Dasher and the shuai ge (handsome) directors of the project.

Meijiao's last drama was the 2021 Mediacorp drama My Star Bride. Her role as a disapproving mother-in-law won her her third Best Supporting Actress award at the Star Awards in 2022.

Their dog Dasher was adopted from SOSD and he died at 17 in June this year.