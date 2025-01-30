Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunite at new Bridget Jones film's London premiere

Renee Zellweger said her character Bridget Jones "feels like an old friend" as she and the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy attended the film's world premiere in London on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Over two decades after Bridget Jones's Diary came out, the fourth movie in the series finds Bridget now a single mother of two after the death of her husband Mark Darcy.

Bridget's friend and former lover Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant, also makes an appearance in the romantic comedy.

As Bridget juggles a career, parenting, seeing friends and starting to date again, Zellweger says it is the character's vulnerability that connects with audiences.

"I think a lot of people relate to the challenges that she finds her way through, her vulnerability," Zellweger said on the red carpet.

She praised writer Helen Fielding for creating a character that many people find endearing, as well as "moments that seem universally and cross-generationally relatable."

Bridget Jones and her romantic adventures first made their mark on pop culture in Fielding's London-set 1996 hit novel Bridget Jones's Diary.