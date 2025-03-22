Singer-actress Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco release their joint album, I Said I Love You First

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have released their joint album, I Said I Love You First.

The smitten couple – who have been together for almost two years and got engaged in December 2024 – gives fans an insight into their adorable love story on the deeply personal, romantic collection.

Upon releasing the record, singer-actress Gomez shared to Instagram: “Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process.

“These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me.”

Thanking the mammoth list of collaborators and contributors, including Charli xcx, who co-wrote the song Bluest Flame, Finneas and Gracie Abrams, she added: “To every collaborator on the album: @gracieabrams, @themarias, @finneas, @charlixcx and so many more, thank you for helping me communicate my deepest, truest self into art. I am forever grateful for your trust in creating something so special together.”

Thanking her fans, she concluded: “And finally, thank you to my amazing fans who have grown up with me and cheered me on through every chapter of this story. I hope you love these songs like I do and they help you along your own journey. Thank you for being a part of mine, it truly means the world to me.”