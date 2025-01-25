Singapore playwright Jonathan Lim, known for his comedic genius, dies at age 50

“He was a positive, optimistic person who was so easy to be around, always full of energy,” said Kwek in The Straits Times.

Lim's exuberant personality was evident in social media photos of him with friends and collaborators, including theatre practitioners and celebrities such as Elvin Ng.

In a tribute on Facebook, theatre company Wild Rice posted that he wrote pantomimes such as Oi! Sleeping Beauty (2005), Aladdin (2011) and A $ingapore Carol (2018).

“On stage, Jonathan’s comedic brilliance and impeccable timing made him a standout performer, delighting audiences with his charm and humour in productions including Aladdin, Second Link, The Magic Fundoshi,” read the post.