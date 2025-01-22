Single's Inferno Season 4 contestant Lee Si-an sued by agency for breach of contract

The agency then alleged that after Single's Inferno Season 4 had completed filming in August, Lee "abruptly" told the agency that she wanted to terminate the exclusive contract and told Leaders Entertainment, via a representative, that she would only work until Oct 21, 2024.

Leaders Entertainment added: “Lee Si-an’s objections to the exclusive contract lack a solid basis. All filming-related contracts since Leaders’ establishment were signed under the name of [Leaders Entertainment CEO] Kim Geun-soo, and Lee Si-an not only provided written consent but also actively agreed to the terms.

“We negotiated and supported her participation in Single’s Inferno 4 because we believed it would offer significant growth opportunities for her career. Ignoring the contract and unilaterally notifying us of her suspension of activities after the show aired is an act of betrayal to both the company and the show’s production team.”

Leaders Entertainment also announced that it would be taking legal action and would "take measures to prevent similar cases from recurring".