Single's Inferno Season 4 contestant Lee Si-an sued by agency for breach of contract
On Tuesday (Jan 21), Lee's agency filed a lawsuit alleging that the 25-year-old had breached the terms of her exclusive contract.
On Tuesday (Jan 21), South Korean agency Leaders Entertainment announced that it had filed a lawsuit against model Lee Si-an for breach of contract. The 25-year-old, who is making waves as a contestant on the fourth season of the hit dating show Single's Inferno, had allegedly told the agency that she would be terminating her exclusive contract before its expiration.
In a statement to Korean media outlets, Leaders Entertainment said Lee's initial contract was supposed to expire on Oct 25, 2024. However, in April 2024, the two parties reportedly signed a supplementary agreement to extend Lee's exclusive contract till April 2026.
The agency then alleged that after Single's Inferno Season 4 had completed filming in August, Lee "abruptly" told the agency that she wanted to terminate the exclusive contract and told Leaders Entertainment, via a representative, that she would only work until Oct 21, 2024.
Leaders Entertainment added: “Lee Si-an’s objections to the exclusive contract lack a solid basis. All filming-related contracts since Leaders’ establishment were signed under the name of [Leaders Entertainment CEO] Kim Geun-soo, and Lee Si-an not only provided written consent but also actively agreed to the terms.
“We negotiated and supported her participation in Single’s Inferno 4 because we believed it would offer significant growth opportunities for her career. Ignoring the contract and unilaterally notifying us of her suspension of activities after the show aired is an act of betrayal to both the company and the show’s production team.”
Leaders Entertainment also announced that it would be taking legal action and would "take measures to prevent similar cases from recurring".
Lee Si-an currently calls herself a freelance model on her Instagram page. A former K-pop idol trainee, Lee participated in the survival shows Produce 48 and Idol School – the programmes that gave birth to K-pop girl groups Iz*One and Fromis 9, respectively – but was eliminated in both shows.