Former Mediacorp actor Thomas Ong went for laser treatments to prepare for new role in I Believe I Can Fly
Starring in the new drama I Believe I Can Fly, Ong underwent multiple laser treatments as he had completely let himself go for the past five years and did not maintain his looks at all.
It's been five years since ex-Mediacorp actor Thomas Ong last acted in a drama but he surely still looks as good as ever. Earlier this month, the 56-year-old made a rare public appearance at the premiere of his new Mediacorp drama, I Believe I Can Fly.
The drama revolves around five 'uncles' – played by Ong, Chen Hanwei, Brandon Wong, Cavin Soh and Yao Wenlong – re-evaluating their purposes in life after the sudden death of a former classmate.
Ong plays a 'diamond bachelor' in the finance sector who later suffers from cancer. His last drama was 2020's Super Dad, though he did make a short appearance as a host for 8world's 2024 travelogue to Bangkok's Chinatown.
Speaking to 8world about finally making his showbiz return, Thomas Ong confessed that he had completely let himself go for the past five years and did not maintain his looks at all.
"Everything [on my face] had collapsed," he said.
In fact, it was so bad that he underwent multiple laser treatments to salvage it after he decided to take on the role.
"I spent a lot of time and money on lasers, my face was covered in blood," he revealed, before proceeding to take a dig at his co-stars.
"Unlike them, they've been filming all these while, and go for lasers all the time," he said in jest.
None of the 'uncles' agreed though.
"Only you go [for lasers], we don't do such things!" they rebutted.