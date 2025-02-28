Former Mediacorp actor Thomas Ong went for laser treatments to prepare for new role in I Believe I Can Fly

Speaking to 8world about finally making his showbiz return, Thomas Ong confessed that he had completely let himself go for the past five years and did not maintain his looks at all.

"Everything [on my face] had collapsed," he said.

In fact, it was so bad that he underwent multiple laser treatments to salvage it after he decided to take on the role.

"I spent a lot of time and money on lasers, my face was covered in blood," he revealed, before proceeding to take a dig at his co-stars.

"Unlike them, they've been filming all these while, and go for lasers all the time," he said in jest.

None of the 'uncles' agreed though.

"Only you go [for lasers], we don't do such things!" they rebutted.