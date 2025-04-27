Slideshow and tell: Why PowerPoint parties are addictively fun – and here to stay

It’s the end of the year. I haven’t seen my friends in ages, and we’re finally planning a gathering after rescheduling for the fifteenth time, thanks to our busy and unpredictable lives as Functioning Adults in Society. We’re not quite sure what to do, but someone throws out the best suggestion: a PowerPoint party.

While versions of PowerPoint parties have been floating around since the mid-2010s, particularly in the United States, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of us were stuck indoors and forced to get creative in how we socialised, that the idea took off.

Being the social creatures we are, we adapted. We figured out new ways to play and connect. There were a lot of online games like Skribbl, Kahoot, Pictionary, Hangman, and even a digital version of the adult party game Cards Against Humanity.

And then there was the PowerPoint party – because all you really need is a computer and a bit of creativity.

What’s remarkable, though, is how PowerPoint parties have endured, five years since the pandemic started.