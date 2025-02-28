Planning your next holiday? Chan Brothers’ deals at NATAS Travel 2025 include smart saver itineraries
Exclusive offers include up to S$4,788 off per couple and five- to six-day adventures in China for just S$600 with taxes from S$110.
Chan Brothers Travel has revealed a collection of experiential itineraries and a series of exclusive offers at NATAS Travel 2025 to celebrate the travel agency’s 60th year.
The travel fair will take place from Friday (Feb 28) to Sunday at Singapore Expo Hall 4 from 10am to 9.30pm.
Travellers can look forward to an array of exclusive offers, including up to S$4,788 off per couple, one-for-one deals, 60 per cent off and free flights for all second travellers, as well as a series of 60th-themed stackable discounts, the agency shared in a press release.
Additionally, every booking gives travellers the chance to win a one-carat diamond.
As part of the experiential itineraries, Chan Brothers will be expanding its network of chartered flights to frontier destinations like Bhutan and Mongolia, where travellers can immerse themselves in local culture and engage with local communities.
The travel agency will also introduce their smart saver itineraries, allowing travellers to save more with tours through Asia including Korea, Japan and Taiwan, by providing them with the flexibility to choose their preferred culinary spots for some mealtimes and more free and easy time to explore various destinations.
On top of that, the newly launched Switzerland special saver tour allows travellers to affordably experience the country by way of less-crowded cities, towns and villages.
And for a limited time, travellers can opt for five- or six-day adventures in Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenzhen or Xiamen, available for S$600 with taxes from S$110.
Love flowers? Then choose package tours that take travellers through floral spectacles from a seven-day Osaka With Expo 2025 and Awaji Island tour that features floral fields of tulips, cosmos and narcissus on Awaji Island to a 10-day Beauty of Holland tour that includes a visit to Keukenhof, the world’s largest tulip garden.
If seeing the Northern Lights is on your bucket list, the travel agency also offers a nine-day Canada Aurora Explorer with Yellowknife and Vancouver tour, which includes a three-night stay in Yellowknife, where travellers can view the lights from traditional teepees while surrounded by nature.
Chan Brothers Travel will also introduce a new lineup of European tours, guiding travellers into some of the continent’s most historic and yet lesser-known regions like the Baltic states, and on once-in-a-lifetime polar cruise expeditions, including through Antarctica and Greenland.
Travellers who pay with their UOB credit cards get an additional discount of up to S$60 off for new bookings only.