Planning your next holiday? Chan Brothers’ deals at NATAS Travel 2025 include smart saver itineraries

Chan Brothers Travel has revealed a collection of experiential itineraries and a series of exclusive offers at NATAS Travel 2025 to celebrate the travel agency’s 60th year.

The travel fair will take place from Friday (Feb 28) to Sunday at Singapore Expo Hall 4 from 10am to 9.30pm.

Travellers can look forward to an array of exclusive offers, including up to S$4,788 off per couple, one-for-one deals, 60 per cent off and free flights for all second travellers, as well as a series of 60th-themed stackable discounts, the agency shared in a press release.

Additionally, every booking gives travellers the chance to win a one-carat diamond.

As part of the experiential itineraries, Chan Brothers will be expanding its network of chartered flights to frontier destinations like Bhutan and Mongolia, where travellers can immerse themselves in local culture and engage with local communities.