Emerald Hill becomes first Mediacorp Chinese drama to reach No 1 on Netflix Singapore

Mediacorp actress Chantalle Ng, who plays the main antagonist Zhang An Na, had ecstatically shared a screenshot of the show’s success on Netflix.

Ng told 8days.sg that she was on set filming another show when she heard the news and said she didn’t expect the drama to hit number one so quickly.

“Tasha [Low] and I had a watch party, and we were just talking about how if we made it into the top 10, it would be amazing,” she laughs.

“But overnight, we became number one in Singapore, and that was quite unexpected and very good news,” she adds.

Ng also tells us that she hopes viewers will continue supporting the show, especially since she “only appears from episode six onwards”.

The first three episodes are now available on both Netflix Singapore and premium subscribers on mewatch.

Emerald Hill will also be available on demand for free on mewatch starting Mar 17 and on Channel 8 on Mar 19.