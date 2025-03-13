Logo
Entertainment

Emerald Hill becomes first Mediacorp Chinese drama to reach No 1 on Netflix Singapore
The highly anticipated drama soared to the top of the charts overnight on the streaming service after it aired on Mar 10.

Emerald Hill is #1 on Netflix Singapore. (Photo: Mediacorp, Chantalle Ng/Instagram and Tasha Low/Instagram)

Bryan Wong
13 Mar 2025 01:15PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2025 01:29PM)
The numbers are in, and Mediacorp's blockbuster drama Emerald Hill is a hit with Netflix viewers in Singapore. The 30-episode series premiered on Netflix Singapore on Monday (Mar 10) and shot straight to the top spot overnight, a position it's kept as of Thursday.

It also made history as the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to reach this milestone.

Emerald Hill is a spin-off of 2008's mega-hit The Little Nyonya and features new characters and fresh faces to the storyline, which is set during the 1950s all the way to the 1970s.

Mediacorp actress Chantalle Ng, who plays the main antagonist Zhang An Na, had ecstatically shared a screenshot of the show’s success on Netflix.

Ng told 8days.sg that she was on set filming another show when she heard the news and said she didn’t expect the drama to hit number one so quickly.

“Tasha [Low] and I had a watch party, and we were just talking about how if we made it into the top 10, it would be amazing,” she laughs.

“But overnight, we became number one in Singapore, and that was quite unexpected and very good news,” she adds.

Ng also tells us that she hopes viewers will continue supporting the show, especially since she “only appears from episode six onwards”.

The first three episodes are now available on both Netflix Singapore and premium subscribers on mewatch.

Emerald Hill will also be available on demand for free on mewatch starting Mar 17 and on Channel 8 on Mar 19.

Actress Chantalle Ng's Instagram story on Emerald Hill captioned "Number 1 baby!" (Photo: Chantalle Ng/Instagram)

Mewatch Prime subscribers can watch Emerald Hill here

You can also refresh your The Little Nonya memories here.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

