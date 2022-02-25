Romeo Tan used to be a Singapore celeb fanboy – and he’s got the photos and CDs to prove it

He may be a certified celebrity today but as it turns out, Romeo Tan was also a certified celebrity fanboy when he was younger.

In the latest episode of Hear U Out, the Mediacorp actor revealed he did his fair share of idol chasing – to the point where he would camp outside the Radio Gate of Mediacorp’s old Caldecott campus.

Tan, who’ll be appearing in the new SCDF-theme drama In Safe Hands, told host Quan Yi Fong: “I feel that chasing celebs is something that every kid would have experienced at that point of time. Maybe some people don’t like doing it, but there are also a group of them who do."