Squid Game director weighs in on criticism of TOP's acting: 'He acted in line with my intentions for the character'

Since the release of Squid Game Season 2, many Netflix accounts all over the world (including the US and Singapore) have begun featuring Thanos/TOP in their promotional posts – with the noticeable exception of Netflix South Korea.

Addressing TOP's acting, Hwang said that he anticipated the mixed reactions in South Korea.

"Thanos is intentionally portrayed as an exaggerated, self-absorbed character, akin to some rappers in [the reality competition] Show Me The Money who are comically larger-than-life. Given his drug use, he’s meant to be in a ‘high’ state, making him an over-the-top figure. I think [TOP] acted in line with my intentions for the character," defended Hwang.

"While some in South Korea may find it excessive, younger viewers and international audiences might view it as memorable. The initial response shows that overseas audiences have responded more positively to Thanos than domestic viewers, highlighting cultural differences."

That being said, Hwang admitted he underestimated the level of public backlash TOP would face as he initially believed that "enough time had passed" since TOP's scandal.

“I researched the history of celebrities returning after marijuana-related scandals. Since the incident occurred about six to seven years ago, I thought enough time had passed for people to be more forgiving," said Hwang.

"I was surprised by the intensity of the reaction, but I couldn’t simply reject him outright. I decided to move forward and let his performance speak for itself. Ultimately, whether he’s accepted will depend on how the public perceives his work and if they’re willing to forgive him. That decision lies with the audience."