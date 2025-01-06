Squid Game director weighs in on criticism of TOP's acting: 'He acted in line with my intentions for the character'
In an interview with South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun that was published on Sunday (Dec 5), Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk admitted that he underestimated the level of public backlash former BigBang rapper TOP would face as Thanos/Player 230. Mild spoilers ahead.
Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has offered his perspective on the reception towards former BigBang member TOP as Thanos/Player 230 in Squid Game Season 2. (Mild spoilers ahead.)
The 37-year-old rapper-songwriter has been praised by many international publications such as The Wrap and Screen Rant for his role as an over-the-top villain – with many calling Thanos one of the season's best characters.
However, back in TOP's home country of South Korea, many media outlets and viewers have derided his acting, calling it "unbearable" – with some even demanding that he "apologise to global audiences". TOP's past legal troubles with marijuana have also been brought up – with many viewers in South Korea questioning why a former drug offender was cast in the show.
In an interview with South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, published on Sunday (Dec 5), Hwang said that he was "aware of the concerns and criticism within South Korea".
"[Thanos] dies early on and doesn’t play a major role, so I didn’t think the character would be perceived as significant. Given the criticism from the initial casting stage, we concluded early on that including [TOP] in promotional activities would be difficult," said Hwang.
"It’s not a case where we initially planned to highlight him and then removed him due to public opinion. From the start, the plan was limited. I thought it would be best to let the character and his performance be judged once the series is released."
Since the release of Squid Game Season 2, many Netflix accounts all over the world (including the US and Singapore) have begun featuring Thanos/TOP in their promotional posts – with the noticeable exception of Netflix South Korea.
Addressing TOP's acting, Hwang said that he anticipated the mixed reactions in South Korea.
"Thanos is intentionally portrayed as an exaggerated, self-absorbed character, akin to some rappers in [the reality competition] Show Me The Money who are comically larger-than-life. Given his drug use, he’s meant to be in a ‘high’ state, making him an over-the-top figure. I think [TOP] acted in line with my intentions for the character," defended Hwang.
"While some in South Korea may find it excessive, younger viewers and international audiences might view it as memorable. The initial response shows that overseas audiences have responded more positively to Thanos than domestic viewers, highlighting cultural differences."
That being said, Hwang admitted he underestimated the level of public backlash TOP would face as he initially believed that "enough time had passed" since TOP's scandal.
“I researched the history of celebrities returning after marijuana-related scandals. Since the incident occurred about six to seven years ago, I thought enough time had passed for people to be more forgiving," said Hwang.
"I was surprised by the intensity of the reaction, but I couldn’t simply reject him outright. I decided to move forward and let his performance speak for itself. Ultimately, whether he’s accepted will depend on how the public perceives his work and if they’re willing to forgive him. That decision lies with the audience."