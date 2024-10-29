Logo
Itzy, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi and BigBang's Daesung performing in Singapore at Yuewen Music Festival 2024
Yuewen Music Festival 2024 will be held at Siloso Beach at Sentosa in Singapore on Dec 28, 29 and 31.

The five members of K-pop girl group Itzy: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. (Photo: Instagram/itzy.all.in.us)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
29 Oct 2024 02:52PM
Siloso Beach at Sentosa in Singapore will once again host some of the hottest K-pop acts this year. On Tuesday (Oct 29), organisers of Yuewen Music Festival 2024 announced that popular K-pop acts Itzy, Seulgi and Irene from Red Velvet, Pentagon members Kino and Wooseok, and BigBang member Daesung will be performing at the festival.

They join previously announced global acts such as Kiss Of Life, Lala Hsu, Afrojack, and Olivia Marsh – the sister of NewJeans member Danielle.

Yuewen Music Festival 2024 will be held on Dec 28, 29 and 31, with ticket prices starting at S$228 for a single-day ticket.

A presale session is currently happening till Nov 9, exclusively for DBS and POSB cardholders. They can enjoy 20 per cent off their ticket prices.

Tickets can be purchased via Sistic.

Source: CNA/hq

