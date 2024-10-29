Itzy, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi and BigBang's Daesung performing in Singapore at Yuewen Music Festival 2024

Siloso Beach at Sentosa in Singapore will once again host some of the hottest K-pop acts this year. On Tuesday (Oct 29), organisers of Yuewen Music Festival 2024 announced that popular K-pop acts Itzy, Seulgi and Irene from Red Velvet, Pentagon members Kino and Wooseok, and BigBang member Daesung will be performing at the festival.

They join previously announced global acts such as Kiss Of Life, Lala Hsu, Afrojack, and Olivia Marsh – the sister of NewJeans member Danielle.