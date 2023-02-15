Does rubbing salt on mouth ulcers work? What you need to know about treating canker sores

When you have a mouth ulcer (sometimes known as a canker sore), all the pain receptors connected to your brain seem to zero in on that one spot. Everything it encounters – food, drinks, even your tongue or teeth – hurts you like your worst enemy.

That’s because the inside of your mouth is very sensitive, and an ulcer is essentially an opening that exposes the nerves underneath the mucosa lining. Add to that the constant acid bath in your mouth, courtesy of your saliva, and you’ll understand why it burns.

If you’re dealing with one or two in your mouth right now (first, stop agitating it with your tongue!), you might be wondering: Why are you prone to these painful ulcers? More worryingly, can they be signs of something more serious, such as tongue cancer? Grab an ice cream to soothe the pain and read on to find out from the experts.

WHAT CAUSES MOUTH ULCERS?

Most mouth ulcers are round or oval, and have a white or yellow centre with a red border. One of their most common causes is trauma, said Dr Chelsia Sim, a senior consultant with National Dental Centre Singapore’s Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

They could develop from the slipping of your toothbrush while brushing, or the accidental biting of your tongue, lip or the inside of your cheeks.