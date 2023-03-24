6 things you should know about priority banking as a millennial coming up in the world

You’ve worked hard to build up your savings over the years, with sound investment strategies and a tidy emergency cash fund ready for any surprises that life throws up.

You may not be aware of it, but there’s a good chance that you qualify for priority banking. Exclusive banking services aren’t just for the 1 per cent. Aspiring affluents can also take advantage of wealth planning services and lifestyle privileges once reserved for the ultra-rich.

Here’s what you should know about priority banking.

1. WHAT IS PRIORITY BANKING?

A step up from retail and personal banking, priority banking offers exclusive services usually associated with private banking clients to those who have just started on their journey to financial success.

See it as getting a taste of what luxury service feels like as you move up income brackets. If you’ve managed to amass S$200,000 or more in assets (including cash, equities or other investments), you could qualify as a priority banking client.

You can tap on personal finance platform SingSaver to kick-start your journey towards becoming a priority banking customer, and stand a chance to win cash and prizes in the process.

2. WHY SIGN UP FOR IT?

Priority banking clients benefit from a suite of VIP perks, from having a dedicated relationship manager who can provide personalised investment insights to gaining access to preferential banking rates and lifestyle privileges.

This means that not only do you get hard-nosed financial advice tailored to realise your wealth ambitions, but you also get access to indulgent perks. Think deals on your favourite restaurants, complimentary airport lounge access, discounted limousine transfers and even preferential hotel room rates.