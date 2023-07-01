Tenderloin, ribeye or sirloin? How to choose the right cut of steak for home cooks

2. TENDERLOIN VS RIBEYE VS SIRLOIN

The most common cuts known to consumers are tenderloin, ribeye and sirloin, which are also considered primal cuts of beef.

Tenderloin is located in the primal loin area and is known for its exceptional tenderness. But while it may be the priciest, it's actually the least flavourful, explained Tay. That's because it's the leanest cut, with very little marbling or fat.

On the other hand, sirloin cuts offer a balance of tenderness and flavour. They come from the short loin section of the beef carcass.

However, Tay's favourite and recommended cut is the ribeye. It comes from the rib primal cut and is renowned for its abundant marbling, which enhances the flavour and tenderness.