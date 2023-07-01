Tenderloin, ribeye or sirloin? How to choose the right cut of steak for home cooks
Craving for steak? The folks at Meatkrafters give us a crash course on what to look out for when choosing the perfect cut of meat for a delicious steak night at home.
Picture this: You're in the mood for a mouthwatering medium-rare steak and decide to indulge in it from the comfort of your own home. So you head down to the nearest butcher shop, only to be stricken with choice paralysis as you're now faced with a wide array of options and the task of choosing the perfect meat.
Where do you start?
Selecting the right cut of meat can be a daunting task, especially for occasional cooks. First, you must navigate through a whole variety ranging from popular cuts such as sirloin, ribeye and tenderloin to lesser-known ones such as rump cap and flat iron steak.
And then there are also other factors to consider, such as the meat's grade, the amount of marbling and its place of origin.
To help you out, we talked to folks at Meatkrafter, a butchery located at Ghim Moh. Owner Kris Tan shared that it's perfectly common for customers to seek recommendations when choosing the right cut of meat.
"We usually inquire about their preference for grass-fed or grain-fed meats. Following that, we generally ask them to choose from the three main primal cuts, such as ribeye, sirloin or tenderloin, each with their own distinct qualities. For those feeling adventurous, we can also suggest secondary cuts like tri tips, picanha cuts or flank steaks as alternative options for steaks," he said.
Meanwhile, head butcher Chris Tay took us through the basics so that you'll feel a bit more confident and knowledgeable the next time you pop into a butchery.
1. GRASS-FED VS GRAIN-FED BEEF
The difference between grass-fed and grain-fed beef lies in their respective diets. Grass-fed cattle primarily graze on grass, resulting in leaner meat with a richer flavour and slightly higher nutrient content. Meanwhile, grain-fed beef comes from cattle that have a diet predominantly composed of grains such as soy or corn, leading to more fat and marbling, resulting in a fattier and more tender texture.
However, it's important to note that taste preferences can vary, and the choice may depend on the specific cut of beef as well.
2. TENDERLOIN VS RIBEYE VS SIRLOIN
The most common cuts known to consumers are tenderloin, ribeye and sirloin, which are also considered primal cuts of beef.
Tenderloin is located in the primal loin area and is known for its exceptional tenderness. But while it may be the priciest, it's actually the least flavourful, explained Tay. That's because it's the leanest cut, with very little marbling or fat.
On the other hand, sirloin cuts offer a balance of tenderness and flavour. They come from the short loin section of the beef carcass.
However, Tay's favourite and recommended cut is the ribeye. It comes from the rib primal cut and is renowned for its abundant marbling, which enhances the flavour and tenderness.
3. MARBLE SCORE
If you've been to a butcher shop before, you've likely come across meat gradings on the labels, such as MB2+, MB3+, MB4+ and so on. These gradings are used to assess the quality and characteristics of beef based on factors such as marbling, maturity and colour.
It's important to note that meat grading systems can differ between countries, with each region having its own specific grading standards. At Meatkrafters, they use the Australian grading system known as MSA (Meat Standards Australia), which goes up to 9. Tay explained that in this system, the higher the number, the greater the fat content, which means better eating quality (and, of course, a higher price).
4. “SNOWFLAKES” MARBLING
Marbling refers to the fat flecks or streaks within the muscle tissue of a steak. But what does "good marbling" on a high-quality piece of beef look like?
Tay explained that when examining marbling, it's ideal to look for small, white specks resembling "snowflakes" scattered throughout the meat. These tiny specks of fat indicate higher quality marbling. On the other hand, if the marbling consists mostly of thick, white lines, it may suggest a lower quality of meat.
Additionally, the amount of marbling directly affects the level of fat in the meat. As marbling increases, the meat becomes fattier, resulting in enhanced flavour and tenderness. However, if you prefer a leaner cut with less intense flavours, opt for less visible marbling.
5. BRIGHT RED COLOUR
The colour of fresh beef should be a bright and vibrant red. Tay explained that if the fresh meat appears darker or even greenish-pale in colour, it can be an indication that the animal experienced stress during the slaughtering process. This can lead to the release of certain hormones and chemical compounds that negatively affect the quality of the meat and can often result in tougher meat with less desirable flavours.
6. UNDERAPPRECIATED YET EQUALLY FLAVORFUL CUTS
While cuts such as ribeye and tenderloin are often perceived as better, Tay pointed out that secondary cuts can be equally flavourful – and cheaper. These tend to be overlooked because of their limited availability at restaurants and a general lack of knowledge about what these cuts can offer.
Meatkrafters, for instance, offer secondary cuts such as rump cap, also known as pichana, which can be treated like a roast and has a texture similar to striploin. Another secondary cut is oyster blade, commonly known as flat iron steak. While this cut is typically tougher and suitable for braising, it has recently gained popularity at restaurants.
Tay reckoned that if everyone were to embrace and appreciate secondary cuts like they do the ribeye or sirloin, it could help prevent the excessive price increase of prime cuts. Ultimately, Tay believes that the secondary cuts are equally good in terms of flavour and quality.
