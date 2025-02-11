JJ Lin's management says rumours of singer dating Chinese influencer are 'baseless'
Rumours of JJ Lin's supposed romance have caused some fans to express their disappointment online.
The management team of Singaporean singer JJ Lin has called ongoing rumours of his supposed romance "baseless". The 43-year-old recently became the subject of a rumour claiming he is currently dating a Chinese influencer who is reportedly 20 years his junior.
The influencer was allegedly spotted attending Lin's recent Singapore concert and vacationing with him in New Zealand.
In a statement to queries from CNA Lifestyle, Lin's management team said Lin is currently recovering from the flu.
"We will not respond to baseless rumours circulating online. JJ’s focus is still on his music career, and right now, he’s prioritising his health and is aiming to recover from the flu as soon as possible."
Rumours of Lin's alleged relationship first spread after an online user, who claimed to be a friend of the Chinese influencer, wrote that the pair met through a mutual friend in 2023 and eventually started dating.
However, some of Lin's fans have expressed their disappointment at Lin following these rumours – claiming that their years of support towards him have gone down the drain.
On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, fans have trended the hashtag "JJ Lin Fans Leaving" – with posts reaching in the thousands.
The Chinese influencer in question has yet to respond to the rumours.