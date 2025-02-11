JJ Lin's management says rumours of singer dating Chinese influencer are 'baseless'

The management team of Singaporean singer JJ Lin has called ongoing rumours of his supposed romance "baseless". The 43-year-old recently became the subject of a rumour claiming he is currently dating a Chinese influencer who is reportedly 20 years his junior.

The influencer was allegedly spotted attending Lin's recent Singapore concert and vacationing with him in New Zealand.

In a statement to queries from CNA Lifestyle, Lin's management team said Lin is currently recovering from the flu.

"We will not respond to baseless rumours circulating online. JJ’s focus is still on his music career, and right now, he’s prioritising his health and is aiming to recover from the flu as soon as possible."