Mediacorp to air over 150 hours of children’s shows from BBC Studios in new content deal

On Wednesday (Sep 25), Singaporean media network Mediacorp announced that it had inked a deal with British content company BBC Studios in what is reportedly the latter's largest children’s content deal in Singapore to date.

As part of the arrangement, from Oct 1, over 150 hours of premium children's content will air on Mediacorp's platforms, namely on free-to-air Okto on 5 and on demand on mewatch.

These are the programmes that are included as part of the deal:

Andy's Global Adventures

Go Jetters

Hey Duggee

Jo Jo & Gran Gran

Nelly And Nora

Sarah & Duck

Supertato

Yakka Dee

Designed by developmental experts, these shows provide an interactive and safe experience to promote imaginative play, social interaction, language skills and educational values.