Mediacorp to air over 150 hours of children’s shows from BBC Studios in new content deal
Shows include Hey Duggee and Go Jetters, which will air on Mediacorp’s free-to-air Okto on 5 and on demand on mewatch from Oct 1.
On Wednesday (Sep 25), Singaporean media network Mediacorp announced that it had inked a deal with British content company BBC Studios in what is reportedly the latter's largest children’s content deal in Singapore to date.
As part of the arrangement, from Oct 1, over 150 hours of premium children's content will air on Mediacorp's platforms, namely on free-to-air Okto on 5 and on demand on mewatch.
These are the programmes that are included as part of the deal:
- Andy's Global Adventures
- Go Jetters
- Hey Duggee
- Jo Jo & Gran Gran
- Nelly And Nora
- Sarah & Duck
- Supertato
- Yakka Dee
Designed by developmental experts, these shows provide an interactive and safe experience to promote imaginative play, social interaction, language skills and educational values.
In a statement, Cheryl Png, BBC Studios Asia's vice president of distribution, said: “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with our valued long-time partner Mediacorp. Here in Singapore, BBC Studios’ children’s programming has always been loved by preschoolers and trusted by parents for its enriching blend of learning and play. Together with Mediacorp, we look forward to nurturing today’s young generation with our iconic shows that entertain, inform and inspire.”
Lee Hung Sheng, Mediacorp's head of audience and partnerships, added: “We are delighted to team up with BBC Studios once again to further grow our catalogue of children’s programming and offer more wholesome and entertaining content to engage our young audiences. We hope that kids will enjoy watching and learning through shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, and more on Mediacorp!”