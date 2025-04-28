Japanese voice actress Riho Iida, of Love Live fame, gives birth to twins
The 33-year-old gained global stardom as the voice of Rin Hoshizora – one of the members of the original 'Love Live! School Idol Project' franchise.
On Thursday (Apr 24), Japanese voice actress Riho Iida, 33, took to her social media pages to announce that she recently gave birth to twins – her first children with her husband, whom she married in 2022.
A former child model, Riho Iida gained global stardom as the voice actress of Rin Hoshizora, one of the members of the original 'Love Live! School Idol Project' franchise, which spanned TV shows, games, songs and concerts.
According to Iida, she gave birth "on a clear day when the cherry blossoms were in full bloom".
"I am spending happy days, being healed by these two little ones every day," she wrote on Instagram.
"To everyone who supported me, thank you so very much. I would be delighted if you would continue to watch over us warmly from now on as well."
Congratulations have poured in from fans and friends, including Love Live comrades Suzuko Mimori, who voiced Umi Sonoda, and Pile, who voiced Maki Nishikino.
"Twice the adorableness, twice the exhaustion! I’ll give you twice the encouragement!" wrote Mimori.
Following her stint in Love Live, Iida went on to voice roles in other anime shows such as Odd Taxi and World's End Harem.
The Love Live project has generated billions of yen in revenue. In 2016, Love Live was reportedly the top-selling media franchise in Japan. Its popularity continues till today with the franchise earning over 2.4 billion yen (US$16.7 million) in 2024.
In 2025, the Love Live franchise experienced yet another spike in popularity among international audiences after a clip of the sub-unit AiScream went viral online.
This then led to the 'Nani Ga Suki' trend, which has seen the likes of K-pop idols and political leaders using audio from AiScream's clip for short-form videos.