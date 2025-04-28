Japanese voice actress Riho Iida, of Love Live fame, gives birth to twins

According to Iida, she gave birth "on a clear day when the cherry blossoms were in full bloom".

"I am spending happy days, being healed by these two little ones every day," she wrote on Instagram.

"To everyone who supported me, thank you so very much. I would be delighted if you would continue to watch over us warmly from now on as well."

Congratulations have poured in from fans and friends, including Love Live comrades Suzuko Mimori, who voiced Umi Sonoda, and Pile, who voiced Maki Nishikino.

"Twice the adorableness, twice the exhaustion! I’ll give you twice the encouragement!" wrote Mimori.