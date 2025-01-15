New boardwalk at Mandai Wildlife Reserve now open and free to the public

A new boardwalk at Mandai Wildlife Reserve that skirts the perimeter of River Wonders and the Singapore Zoo is now open and free to the public.

Visitors can take in views of Upper Seletar Reservoir and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve while on the 3.3km Mandai Boardwalk, which opened on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The boardwalk, accessible from 7am to 7pm, offers a space for visitors to observe local wildlife along the edge of the Reservoir and also to catch glimpses of some of the animals being cared for inside the Singapore Zoo, the Mandai Wildlife Group announced.