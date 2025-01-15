New boardwalk at Mandai Wildlife Reserve now open and free to the public
Visitors can catch glimpses of some of the animals inside the Singapore Zoo while strolling along the 3.3km Mandai Boardwalk.
A new boardwalk at Mandai Wildlife Reserve that skirts the perimeter of River Wonders and the Singapore Zoo is now open and free to the public.
Visitors can take in views of Upper Seletar Reservoir and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve while on the 3.3km Mandai Boardwalk, which opened on Tuesday (Jan 14).
The boardwalk, accessible from 7am to 7pm, offers a space for visitors to observe local wildlife along the edge of the Reservoir and also to catch glimpses of some of the animals being cared for inside the Singapore Zoo, the Mandai Wildlife Group announced.
Visitors can access the boardwalk via two locations, one near the entrance of River Wonders and the other from Mandai Wildlife East.
Mandai Wildlife East is a public space that serves as the brand-new gateway to Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders and other upcoming features, which include the highly anticipated Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree and nature-themed indoor attractions like Curiosity Cove and Exploria.
Mandai Boardwalk houses five thematic stations and a lookout point along the route, inspired by the wildlife that inhabit both environments.
For instance, nature lovers can look out for The Tree Frog’s Hangout which is named after the native four-lined tree frog, and the Damselfly’s Wing rest station, which features elliptical designs inspired by damselflies and dragonflies.
According to the Mandai Wildlife Group, the boardwalk was specially designed to be elevated from the banks of the reservoir where native animals move below and was also built around the mature trees on site. It's also wheelchair-friendly to accommodate visitors of all abilities and ages.
Mike Barclay, Group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group, said: “Our vision for the Mandai Wildlife Reserve has been to create an accessible and inclusive destination that offers a window into the wild, allowing everyone to appreciate nature at their own pace.”
He added that Mandai Boardwalk users can also spot exciting native species like the straw-headed bulbul and flocks of long-tailed parakeets.