How wearable, no-prick glucose monitors are changing the way diabetics manage their blood sugar levels

Whether it’s Type 1 or 2 diabetes, diabetics know the finger-prick blood test all too well. They have to frequently prick their fingers for blood samples and apply the blood to a glucometer to test their blood sugar levels and assess their insulin requirements.

The finger pricking may be more often for Type 1 diabetes, said Professor Tai E Shyong, an endocrinologist and director of the National University Health System's Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management.

This is because Type 1 diabetes patients may need to adjust their insulin dose frequently, especially “if their blood glucose is poorly controlled or they experience frequent episodes of low blood glucose”, he said.

“On the other hand, patients with Type 2 diabetes, which is much more common, don’t really require continuous monitoring over the long term,” said Prof Tai.

Still, the frequency of the finger-prick test can come up to once or twice a week, or four times a day, said Dr Ester Yeoh, a senior consultant endocrinologist at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.