Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been delayed

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have both been delayed. Disney has confirmed the hotly-anticipated Marvel Studios movies have been pushed back, with Doomsday set to hit the big screen on Dec 18, 2026.
The film – which will feature Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd – was initially due to be out in theatres on May 1, 2026.
As a result of Doomsday's delay, Secret Wars has also been pushed back.
The motion picture will be released on Dec 17, 2027, after it was originally scheduled for May 7, 2027.
What's more, Disney has removed several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies from its schedule.
An untitled Marvel film was on the calendar for Feb 13, 2026, but this has been taken off, while it was also expected that other untitled Marvel movies would drop on Nov 6, 2026, and Nov 5, 2027, but both have been changed to 'Untitled Disney' motion pictures.
As a result, Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now the only two Marvel movies in the schedule for next year.
Earlier this month, Alan Cumming appeared to reveal he will be fighting Pascal in Avengers: Doomsday.
The 60-year-old actor is set to reprise his X2: X-Men United mutant Nightcrawler in the upcoming MCU blockbuster, and the star hinted he may be coming to blows with Pascal’s Mr Fantastic in Avengers: Doomsday.
During a video interview with Buzzfeed UK, Cumming said: “I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I’m 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero.
“I was kind of old for a superhero even then. And now I’m back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious.
“I’m sort of learning these fights and I’m like, ‘What? Who am I fighting with?’ And they said, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,’ or something.”
Cumming recently admitted he was "amazed and excited" to be returning as Nightcrawler for Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming in London.
Speaking with fellow X-Men star Olivia Munn for Collider, Cumming said: “Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed. It's been 23 years since I was a superhero.”