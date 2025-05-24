Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been delayed

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have both been delayed. Disney has confirmed the hotly-anticipated Marvel Studios movies have been pushed back, with Doomsday set to hit the big screen on Dec 18, 2026.

The film – which will feature Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd – was initially due to be out in theatres on May 1, 2026.

As a result of Doomsday's delay, Secret Wars has also been pushed back.

The motion picture will be released on Dec 17, 2027, after it was originally scheduled for May 7, 2027.

What's more, Disney has removed several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies from its schedule.

An untitled Marvel film was on the calendar for Feb 13, 2026, but this has been taken off, while it was also expected that other untitled Marvel movies would drop on Nov 6, 2026, and Nov 5, 2027, but both have been changed to 'Untitled Disney' motion pictures.

As a result, Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now the only two Marvel movies in the schedule for next year.