Veteran actor Li Nanxing says young actors lack confidence when acting: 'They always think too much'

"We actually worked together four years ago. He acted as my employee [in 2021's The Peculiar Pawnbroker]. I think we worked together quite well as father-and-son this time. He's also improved," said Li.

Ah Ge shared that Zhai delivered his emotional scenes very well and did a good job conveying his character's grievances.

"This proves he's been learning along the way [in the past four years]," he added.

Li, however, felt Zhai needs to have more confidence in himself.

"Honestly it's not just Siming. I feel that the young actors these days all lack confidence. They think too much when playing a role, and would hesitate to go all out when acting," he explained.

Li added that young actors should be more relaxed, brave and natural if their characters call for it and not be afraid to make mistakes.

"It's actually fine if they make mistakes. We can always try again," he affirmed.

He hopes that young actors can get into the right state of mind the moment they get on set and pay attention to the entire storyline instead of only focusing on their own lines.

When asked about the other young actors, namely Zhang Zetong, Richie Koh, Tyler Ten, Ayden Sng, Herman Keh and Zong Zijie, Ah Ge shared that he has not worked with them before but has watched their performances.

"They've all been given opportunities. All they need to do is to let themselves go and unleash [their potential]," he said.

Zhai was, needless to say, thrilled to hear Ah Ge's compliments about him.

"I totally did not expect it, this is the first time I've gotten recognition from him. This means a lot to me. Not only did it make me feel encouraged, it also gave me a confidence boost," said Zhai.

He admitted Li had always been stern during their scenes together, which made him feel stressed.

"I'm scared to become a burden, so I really worked very hard to get into character and tried my best in every scene," he said.

He also agrees with Li about lacking confidence and shared that he's still in the midst of discovering and figuring out his craft.

"All these experiences taught me to be more careful. As long as I don't become a liability to everyone, I'm contented," he said.

This story was originally published in 8Days.