K-pop group Super Junior returning to Singapore in January 2026 for one-night concert

The tour will officially kick off this August with two nights at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, before travelling around Asia to cities including Jakarta, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila and Nagoya. The group will also perform in Mexico City, Monterey, Lima and Santiago.

The band's first stop in 2026 will be Singapore, followed by Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung and Saitama.

Fans can look forward to a mix of new tracks and signature classics, as the group will be performing songs from their latest album as well as their biggest hits from the past two decades.

Official details such as ticket prices and sale dates for the upcoming Singapore show have not been announced yet.

Super Junior last performed in Singapore in July 2024 as part of their Super Show Spin-off: Halftime tour.

The group debuted under SM Entertainment in 2005 with 15 members and now consists of nine active members.