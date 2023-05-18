Wang Leehom and ex-wife Lee Jinglei go to court for custody battle over their 3 kids
Wang is supposed to get visitation rights until their children turn 21. However, Lee has refused to let him see their kids, who live with her, prompting the Taipei District Court to summon both parties to court to understand the matter.
A year after their ugly divorce scandal rocked showbusiness, Wang Leehom, 46, and ex-wife Lee Jinglei, 37, met in court for the first time on Tuesday (May 16).
The couple are embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their three children and according to reports, Wang is supposed to get visitation rights until their three children, daughters Jiali, eight, Jiana, six, and son Jiayao, four, turn 21.
However, what caught the attention of netizens was how different Leehom looked.
Dressed in a suit and tie, glasses and a black mask, the Taiwanese singer, who had this hair combed back, looked almost unrecognisable.
There were comments on how he’s aged and that his grey hair was even more obvious when it was pulled back.
According to reports, Wang left the court with his lawyer after about two hours. When asked by reporters how his divorce lawsuit was going, Wang only nodded and said “thank you”, before getting to a waiting car and left.
Wang’s lawyer declined to disclose what was discussed during the proceedings and if they had reached a consensus, only saying: "I hope all parents around the world can interact with their families freely.”
Lee also tried to keep a low profile, exiting from another gate and hurriedly leaving in a car.
Wang had previously lamented about not being able to see his kids and had taken Lee to court in New York for breaking their custody agreement.
During his comeback concert in Los Angeles this year, he performed his new song Xiang Jian Jiu Neng Xiang Jian, translated as Meet Whenever We Want, which he dedicated to his kids.
However, Lee hit back telling him to “stop exploiting the kids" and that the “truth will always reveal” itself.
This story was originally published in 8Days.