Wang Leehom and ex-wife Lee Jinglei go to court for custody battle over their 3 kids

A year after their ugly divorce scandal rocked showbusiness, Wang Leehom, 46, and ex-wife Lee Jinglei, 37, met in court for the first time on Tuesday (May 16).

The couple are embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their three children and according to reports, Wang is supposed to get visitation rights until their three children, daughters Jiali, eight, Jiana, six, and son Jiayao, four, turn 21.

However, Lee has refused to let the pop star see their kids, who live with her, prompting the Taipei District Court to summon both parties to court to understand the matter.

However, what caught the attention of netizens was how different Leehom looked.