Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Sting and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid Benefit Concert

Sting, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the performers slated to take the stage at FireAid, a benefit concert for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief.

Announced last week, FireAid was originally scheduled to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will now take place in two venues: The Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum on Jan 30.

It will be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatre locations in the US.

According to a press release, contributions to FireAid will “be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters ... All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries".

The lineup also includes Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Rod Stewart, Gwen Stefani, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Finneas, Gracie Abrams, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform live together for the first time.

More artists will be announced at a later date.

The event is being held by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Since the wildfires started, celebrities and entertainment organisations have pledged millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes, including a US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million) contribution from Beyonce to a newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund created by her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD.

Last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a US$1 million donation. Thanks to additional contributions, they’ve already distributed US$2 million in emergency aid.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will still take place on Feb 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles – though the Recording Academy has refocused its aim to support relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.