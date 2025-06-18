Machine Gun Kelly reveals name of his and Megan Fox's daughter

Kelly shared a post, in which he played a ukulele for the baby, whose face couldn't be seen as she rocked back and forth, cooing in the background.

He asked the baby before he started to play: "You ready?"

He captioned the post with his daughter's full name, writing: "Saga Blade Fox-Baker."

The Emo Girl hitmaker, who also has a 15-year-old daughter Casie with former partner Emma Cannon, had previously sparked confusion about his baby's name.

When he announced Fox had given birth, Kelly wrote on Instagram: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed [tears and heart emojis] 3/27/25 (sic)"

Much to his amusement, many fans then assumed the baby had been named Celestial Seed.

A few days after, he shared a screenshot of a TikTok video about the birth announcement and wrote on his Instagram Story: “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed' [cry laughing emoji].

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

Fox and Kelly split in November, shortly after it was announced that the Jennifer's Body star was pregnant.