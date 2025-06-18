Logo
Machine Gun Kelly reveals name of his and Megan Fox's daughter
Machine Gun Kelly reveals name of his and Megan Fox's daughter

The baby girl was born in March. 

Machine Gun Kelly reveals name of his and Megan Fox's daughter
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
18 Jun 2025 03:04PM
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's daughter is called Saga. The former couple welcomed their little girl into the world in March, and the 35-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, has now shared the baby's full name in a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday (Jun 17).

Kelly shared a post, in which he played a ukulele for the baby, whose face couldn't be seen as she rocked back and forth, cooing in the background.

He asked the baby before he started to play: "You ready?"

He captioned the post with his daughter's full name, writing: "Saga Blade Fox-Baker."

The Emo Girl hitmaker, who also has a 15-year-old daughter Casie with former partner Emma Cannon, had previously sparked confusion about his baby's name.

When he announced Fox had given birth, Kelly wrote on Instagram: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed [tears and heart emojis] 3/27/25 (sic)"

Much to his amusement, many fans then assumed the baby had been named Celestial Seed.

A few days after, he shared a screenshot of a TikTok video about the birth announcement and wrote on his Instagram Story: “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed' [cry laughing emoji].

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

Fox and Kelly split in November, shortly after it was announced that the Jennifer's Body star was pregnant.

Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/nf

